Toronto’s George Springer scratched from lineup against Phillies due to left shoulder tightness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — George Springer was a late scratch from Toronto’s lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday due to…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — George Springer was a late scratch from Toronto’s lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday due to left shoulder tightness.

Springer was scheduled to be the designated hitter and bat fourth. He is batting .234 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games.

Manager John Schneider said Springer has been “dealing with it the last couple of days.” But Schneider did not seem concerned that this would be a lingering injury.

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