Toronto visits Golden State, looks to end road losing streak

Toronto Tempo (10-19, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (20-9, 7-6 Western Conference) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Toronto Tempo (10-19, 5-8 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (20-9, 7-6 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo will try to stop its three-game road skid when the Tempo take on Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries have gone 12-4 at home. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Gabby Williams averaging 5.7.

The Tempo have gone 4-8 away from home. Toronto gives up 93.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Golden State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Toronto allows to opponents. Toronto has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Valkyries won 96-79 in the last meeting on Aug. 3. Janelle Salaun led the Valkyries with 24 points, and Nyara Sabally led the Tempo with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Valkyries. Salaun is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maria Conde is averaging 9.1 points for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tempo: 1-9, averaging 82.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Tempo: Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Isabelle Harrison: day to day (knee), Aneesah Morrow: out (reconditioning), Marina Mabrey: out (neck).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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