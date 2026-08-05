theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Cardinals-Yankees, MLB Bet Resets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using theScore Bet promo code WTOP offer here and get a layer of protection for your first MLB bet tonight with the $1,000 bet reset offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Before the 61-53 Philadelphia Phillies host the 55-60 Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park this evening, ensure you have the exact details needed to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current theScore Bet promo code offer available to eligible bettors:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On August 5th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers located in participating legal sports betting states, capitalizing on this $1,000 Bet Reset is straightforward and requires no manual opt-in. You simply place your first cash wager on any available market—such as an outright moneyline pick on the Cardinals visiting the Yankees or a run total in the Marlins vs. Braves game. If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Keep in mind that you are not obligated to risk the full $1,000; you can comfortably bet a smaller amount and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if your ticket does not cash.

Should your first qualifying wager settle as a loss, the bonus funds will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible original stake. Once these bonus bets land in your account, they must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

theScore Bet MLB Wednesday Markets

Washington Nationals (+165) at Philadelphia Phillies (-195) | Total: O/U 9.5

| Total: O/U 9.5 St. Louis Cardinals (+135) at New York Yankees (-155) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 Miami Marlins (+110) at Atlanta Braves (-130) | Total: O/U 8.5

When attempting to identify the smartest play in the Phillies vs. Nationals matchup, the statistical advantages are notably split. On paper, Washington actually brings the superior lineup to the plate, boasting a .250 batting average and a .765 team OPS compared to Philadelphia’s .237 average and .706 OPS. However, the Phillies enter as heavy favorites due to a distinct edge on the mound. The Philadelphia pitching staff maintains a strong 4.18 ERA, limiting run production far more effectively than a vulnerable Nationals staff carrying a 4.778 ERA.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s MLB slate is a simple, step-by-step process. To ensure you successfully secure your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these activation instructions:

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and legal betting location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP. It is required that you enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which specific market or offer you are claiming. Place Your Wager: After completing the steps above—downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP—simply place your first real cash wager (up to $1,000) on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you direct that first cash wager toward the St. Louis Cardinals battling the New York Yankees or opt for a different matchup entirely, your initial bet will be fully protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.