Santos, Resch, Bond help Dynamo extend unbeaten run to six with 2-0 victory over Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Guilherme Santos and Agustin Resch both scored, and Jonathan Bond posted a third straight clean sheet…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Guilherme Santos and Agustin Resch both scored, and Jonathan Bond posted a third straight clean sheet to help the Houston Dynamo run their unbeaten streak to six with a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Santos scored in the first minute of stoppage time to send Houston (10-6-2) into halftime with a 1-0 lead. Santos has 11 goals in 18 appearances in his first season in the league.

Rookie defender Agustin Resch netted his first goal when he used an assist from Jack McGlynn off a corner kick to score with a header in the 63rd minute for a 2-0 advantage. It was the sixth assist this season for McGlynn.

Bond stopped two shots on goal and notched his sixth shutout of the campaign for Houston. It was his 13th clean sheet in 44 starts since joining the Dynamo last season. Bond had four shutouts in 89 starts for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Matt Turner finished with six saves for New England (9-6-3), which falls to 8-2-1 at home.

Houston improves to 4-4-1 on the road.

The Dynamo are the hottest club in the Western Conference after going 8-2-2 in the last 12 matches.

The make-up match — originally scheduled for March 7 — was postponed due to field conditions.

Up next

Dynamo: Host Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

Revolution: At Toronto FC on Saturday.

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