theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 MLB Bet Reset

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new players can easily claim a $1,000 bet reset to use for MLB games or any other market this weekend. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether backing the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Nationals taking on the Atlanta Braves, or the Boston Red Sox battling the Los Angeles Dodgers, bettors have a built-in backup plan for their initial wager. Create an account with theScore Bet and start reaping the rewards.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On August 1, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can jump into the action with a straightforward guarantee. By placing a first cash wager on any available market or game, such as backing the 61-win Yankees or the 64-win Braves, users get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if their initial play loses. No opt-in is required. While players can wager the full $1,000 to maximize the potential return, the promotion is completely flexible. Bettors can wager any smaller amount and still receive 100% of it back if the ticket does not cash.

If the first wager settles as a loss, theScore Bet credits the account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of the eligible first wager. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, offering ample time to identify another appealing MLB matchup on the board.

Saturday MLB Betting Preview, Analysis

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers: Moneyline (BOS +135 / LAD -154) | Total: O/U 8.5

Moneyline (BOS +135 / LAD -154) | Total: O/U 8.5 New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs: Moneyline (NYY -130 / CHC +110) | Total: O/U 6.5

Moneyline (NYY -130 / CHC +110) | Total: O/U 6.5 Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: Moneyline (WSH +160 / ATL -189) | Total: O/U 9.5

Digging into the data reveals the underlying logic behind these lines. In the Nationals-Braves clash, Atlanta’s status as a heavy favorite is supported by run prevention; the Braves boast a steady 3.71 overall ERA compared to Washington’s bloated 4.76 ERA. Meanwhile, the Yankees (-130) are favored against the Cubs (+110) largely due to New York’s stellar 3.28 pitching ERA. However, the Cubs actually hold a higher overall OPS (.752) than the Yankees (.724), making Chicago an intriguing underdog value.

Getting Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming the $1,000 Bet Reset is a seamless process. To activate this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB games, follow these steps:

Download the App: Navigate to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to a mobile device.

Navigate to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to a mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app to create and register a new account. Standard personal information is required to verify identity and location.

Open the app to create and register a new account. Standard personal information is required to verify identity and location. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP . Users must enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which specific game or market they are targeting.

During the registration process, enter the promo code . Users must enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which specific game or market they are targeting. Make a First Bet: After downloading the app, registering the account, and entering the promo code WTOP, place a first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether placing an initial cash wager on the Yankees-Cubs, Nationals-Braves, or Red Sox-Dodgers matchups, the first bet is fully covered by this promotion.