Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus for MLB Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There has never been a better time to lock in Onyx Odds promo code WTOP and spend $10 on MLB to get $50 in bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you are eyeing the upcoming Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels clash or any of the other exciting MLB matchups happening this week, this straightforward promotion allows you to spread your bonus picks across the entire diamond. Set up a new account with Onyx Odds and start reaping the rewards.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Spend $10, Get $50 Bonus

Before making your picks on upcoming action—like the New York Yankees (61-48) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (62-47)—be sure to lock in the details of the newest welcome offer.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in present states Bonus Last Verified On August 1, 2026

Taking advantage of the newest welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process designed exclusively for new Onyx Odds customers. By signing up and meeting the initial requirements, new users can spend $10 to get $50 in bonus picks. This means that whether you decide to place your first entry on a powerhouse like the Milwaukee Brewers (67-41) or prefer backing the Los Angeles Angels (42-67), you will unlock a generous pool of bonus picks to use on the rest of the MLB slate.

Before diving into the action, there are a few basic eligibility requirements to keep in mind. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Onyx Odds customers setting up their first account. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running.

Use Onyx Odds MLB Promo On This Week’s Games

When scanning the board for upcoming MLB action, focusing strictly on full-game prediction markets is one of the easiest ways to utilize your new Onyx Odds account. A full-game entry simply requires you to pick which team will win the game outright, making it an ideal market to unlock your bonus picks.

Keep an eye on the different matchups coming up. The Dodgers sit at a stellar 69-40 on the year, justifying their status as heavy home favorites over the 57-51 Red Sox. Similarly, the 67-41 Milwaukee Brewers enter as clear road favorites against a struggling Los Angeles Angels squad that sits at 42-67. The most balanced matchup on the board features the 61-48 Yankees taking on the 62-47 Cubs, creating tighter prediction markets and presenting a potentially valuable spot to back an underdog.

Redeeming Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus and getting in on the MLB action is a quick and secure process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus picks before the first pitch: