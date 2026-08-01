ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on Saturday MLB, Get $20 in Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using ProphetX promo code WTOP, new players can secure $20 in bonuses after trading just $10 on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Click here to start signing up.

You can easily take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of upcoming MLB games, utilizing your bonus cash for highly anticipated matchups like the New York Yankees visiting the Chicago Cubs or the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Once claimed, this ProphetX bonus can be used immediately for these specific matchups, or it can be applied to any other MLB game scheduled throughout the rest of the week’s action.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Trading Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On August 1, 2026

Available exclusively to new ProphetX customers who are at least 18 years old, this welcome offer provides a structured way to build your portfolio on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. The bonus is simple: trade $10 on the platform and ProphetX will automatically credit your account with $20 in bonus cash, giving you extra trading flexibility right out of the gate.

Once your first deposit is complete and the bonus cash is unlocked, you can instantly apply it to the active MLB slate. Whether you want to back the Philadelphia Phillies (57-52) as they face the Baltimore Orioles (53-56), or you prefer the marquee showdown between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, your bonus funds can be utilized across the platform’s extensive baseball markets.

Use the ProphetX MLB Promo on Upcoming Matchups

Matchup Market Price NYY @ CHC NYY -115 / CHC +111 BOS @ LAD BOS +148 / LAD -154

When evaluating these matchups, the stats heavily favor the Dodgers in their clash against Boston. Los Angeles boasts a powerful .774 team OPS, comfortably outpacing Boston’s .708 OPS. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees look like an appealing play against the Chicago Cubs. The Yankees carry a dominant 3.28 team ERA into the series, providing a distinct edge over the Cubs’ 4.14 ERA. Utilizing your deposit match on these clear statistical advantages is a highly effective way to kickstart your experience on the platform.

How to Activate ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your $20 bonus before the first pitch is thrown:

Create an Account: Register as a new user by entering standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure environment. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to opt-in to the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your first deposit on the platform.

Once your initial deposit clears and you trade $10 on the platform, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with $20 in bonus cash. With your new account fully activated and funded, you are ready to start trading on premier MLB matchups.