Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Aug. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)
8 p.m.
TBS — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)
TRUTV — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round; ATP Doubles 1st Round; WTA Doubles 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Toronto
9 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Las Vegas
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