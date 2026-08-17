Sports on TV for Tuesday, Aug. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Aug. 18 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL 6 p.m. ESPNU — American…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Aug. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)

8 p.m.

TBS — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)

TRUTV — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round; ATP Doubles 1st Round; WTA Doubles 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Toronto

9 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Las Vegas

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