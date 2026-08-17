All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 49 .602 — New York 69 55 .556…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 49 .602 — New York 69 55 .556 5½ Boston 66 58 .532 8½ Baltimore 61 63 .492 13½ Toronto 61 65 .484 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 65 58 .528 — Detroit 60 64 .484 5½ Cleveland 60 65 .480 6 Minnesota 60 65 .480 6 Kansas City 51 74 .408 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 62 .504 — Texas 61 64 .488 2 Seattle 59 66 .472 4 Athletics 49 75 .395 13½ Los Angeles 49 76 .392 14

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 50 .597 — Philadelphia 67 58 .536 7½ Miami 64 61 .512 10½ Washington 60 66 .476 15 New York 56 69 .448 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 48 .616 — Chicago 72 53 .576 5 St. Louis 63 61 .508 13½ Pittsburgh 61 65 .484 16½ Cincinnati 59 64 .480 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 74 51 .592 — San Diego 67 58 .536 7 Arizona 66 59 .528 8 San Francisco 51 73 .411 22½ Colorado 50 74 .403 23½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 3

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 5

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 0

Athletics 5, Texas 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Baltimore (Baz 4-12), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 3-3) at Cleveland (Griffin 13-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Soriano 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 12-3), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-10) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics (Perkins 2-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Mahle 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-6) at Milwaukee (Harrison 9-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-11), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Kent 0-0) at Texas (Quantrill 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Klassen 1-1) at Houston (Javier 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 3

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 7, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 5

St. Louis 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 13, San Francisco 7

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Montero 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 3-3) at Cleveland (Griffin 13-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 9-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-10) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Ray 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Mahle 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-6) at Milwaukee (Harrison 9-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-11), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Kent 0-0) at Texas (Quantrill 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 7-6) at Colorado (Feltner 5-6), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

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