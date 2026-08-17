Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 69 55 .556 +8 Boston 66 58 .532 +5…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 69 55 .556 +8 Boston 66 58 .532 +5 Baltimore 61 63 .492 — Texas 61 64 .488 ½ Toronto 61 65 .484 1 Detroit 60 64 .484 1 Cleveland 60 65 .480 1½ Minnesota 60 65 .480 1½ Seattle 59 66 .472 2½

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Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 3

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 5

Athletics 5, Texas 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Baltimore (Baz 4-12), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 3-3) at Cleveland (Griffin 13-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Soriano 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 12-3), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-10) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Mahle 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-6) at Milwaukee (Harrison 9-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-11), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Kent 0-0) at Texas (Quantrill 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 72 53 .576 +5 Philadelphia 67 58 .536 — San Diego 67 58 .536 — Arizona 66 59 .528 1 Miami 64 61 .512 3 St. Louis 63 61 .508 3½

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Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 3

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 7, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 5

St. Louis 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Montero 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Whisenhunt 3-3) at Cleveland (Griffin 13-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 9-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-10) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Ray 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Mahle 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-6) at Milwaukee (Harrison 9-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-11), 8:05 p.m.

Washington (Kent 0-0) at Texas (Quantrill 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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