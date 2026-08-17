Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|69
|55
|.556
|+8
|Boston
|66
|58
|.532
|+5
|Baltimore
|61
|63
|.492
|—
|Texas
|61
|64
|.488
|½
|Toronto
|61
|65
|.484
|1
|Detroit
|60
|64
|.484
|1
|Cleveland
|60
|65
|.480
|1½
|Minnesota
|60
|65
|.480
|1½
|Seattle
|59
|66
|.472
|2½
___
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 3
San Diego 5, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 5
Athletics 5, Texas 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Baltimore (Baz 4-12), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Whisenhunt 3-3) at Cleveland (Griffin 13-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Soriano 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 12-3), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 8-10) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Mahle 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 6-8), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-6) at Milwaukee (Harrison 9-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-11), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Kent 0-0) at Texas (Quantrill 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|72
|53
|.576
|+5
|Philadelphia
|67
|58
|.536
|—
|San Diego
|67
|58
|.536
|—
|Arizona
|66
|59
|.528
|1
|Miami
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|St. Louis
|63
|61
|.508
|3½
___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 3
San Diego 5, Cleveland 0
Miami 7, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 7, Minnesota 5
St. Louis 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Montero 9-7) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Whisenhunt 3-3) at Cleveland (Griffin 13-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 9-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 8-10) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Ray 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Thornton 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Mahle 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 6-8), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-6) at Milwaukee (Harrison 9-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-11), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Kent 0-0) at Texas (Quantrill 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
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