Sports on TV for Aug. 15 – 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Aug. 15 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Supermotocross World Championships: Round 26, New Berlin, N.Y.

2:25 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — 2026 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 9: Celebrity Game: Team Panini vs. Team iHeart AND Playoffs: Game 1 – Chicago Triplets vs. Boston Ball Hogs and Game 2 – Dallas Power vs. Miami 305, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Hamilton

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 SPRO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

4 p.m.

NBC — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

2:25 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — Christophe Clement Turf Stakes: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: New York at Philadelphia

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — WLL Playoffs: Maryland vs. California, Championship, Philadelphia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta (7:15 p.m), Boston at Pittsburgh (7:15 p.m) OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (7:15 p.m)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Chicago

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at Kansas City

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle

RODEO

8 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — English League One: Leicester City at Notts County

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Lincoln City at Middlesbrough

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Charleston at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Boston at Louisville

8:45 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Orlando at Portland

SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Ricketts vs. Team Brown, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

3 p.m.

NBC — USAS: Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, Irvine, Calif.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — Minnesota at Las Vegas

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 16

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden

Noon

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Manhattan Beach Open, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif.

4 p.m.

CW — AVP: Manhattan Beach Open – Finals, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Ohio St. at Clemson

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 SPRO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Final, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

4 p.m.

NBC — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Final, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Maryland at Philadelphia

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (1:37 p.m.) OR Arizona at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.)

3 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Houston (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston (7:20 p.m.)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — English FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs. Manchester City, Final, Cardiff, Wales

11 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: West Ham United at Burnley

3:15 p.m.

CBSSN — Italian Cup: Mantova at Lazio, Round of 64

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL League One: Richmond at Omaha

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Washington at Angel City

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Brown vs. Team Klinger, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — USAS: Pan Pacific Championships, Irvine, Calif.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Phoenix

_____

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