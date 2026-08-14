Sports on TV for Aug. 15 – 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Aug. 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Supermotocross World Championships: Round 26, New Berlin, N.Y.
2:25 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario
7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — 2026 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 9: Celebrity Game: Team Panini vs. Team iHeart AND Playoffs: Game 1 – Chicago Triplets vs. Boston Ball Hogs and Game 2 – Dallas Power vs. Miami 305, Dallas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Hamilton
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 SPRO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
4 p.m.
NBC — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
2:25 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — Christophe Clement Turf Stakes: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: New York at Philadelphia
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — WLL Playoffs: Maryland vs. California, Championship, Philadelphia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Atlanta (7:15 p.m), Boston at Pittsburgh (7:15 p.m) OR Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (7:15 p.m)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Chicago
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: L.A. Rams at Kansas City
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle
RODEO
8 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League One: Leicester City at Notts County
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Lincoln City at Middlesbrough
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Charleston at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Boston at Louisville
8:45 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Orlando at Portland
SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Ricketts vs. Team Brown, Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
3 p.m.
NBC — USAS: Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, Irvine, Calif.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBS — Minnesota at Las Vegas
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 16
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden
Noon
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Manhattan Beach Open, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif.
4 p.m.
CW — AVP: Manhattan Beach Open – Finals, Manhattan Beach Pier, Calif.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Ohio St. at Clemson
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 SPRO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Final Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Final, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
4 p.m.
NBC — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Final, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Maryland at Philadelphia
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (1:37 p.m.) OR Arizona at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.)
3 p.m.
ABC — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Houston (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston (7:20 p.m.)
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — English FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs. Manchester City, Final, Cardiff, Wales
11 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: West Ham United at Burnley
3:15 p.m.
CBSSN — Italian Cup: Mantova at Lazio, Round of 64
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL League One: Richmond at Omaha
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Washington at Angel City
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Brown vs. Team Klinger, Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — USAS: Pan Pacific Championships, Irvine, Calif.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Atlanta
7 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Phoenix
_____
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