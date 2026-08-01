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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 1, 2026, 4:15 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +128
at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF
Detroit -171 at ATHLETICS +142
at SEATTLE -140 Minnesota +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -116 at ATLANTA +108
Miami -108 at N.Y METS +100
at CINCINNATI -148 Pittsburgh +138
at SAN DIEGO -154 San Francisco +127

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -128 at BALTIMORE +120
St. Louis -110 at TORONTO +100
at CLEVELAND -138 Arizona +128
N.Y Yankees -128 at CHICAGO CUBS +118
Kansas City -114 at COLORADO +104
Milwaukee -122 at LA ANGELS +102
at LA DODGERS -154 Boston +142

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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