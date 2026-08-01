MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +128 at HOUSTON OFF Texas…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Chicago White Sox
|+128
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Detroit
|-171
|at ATHLETICS
|+142
|at SEATTLE
|-140
|Minnesota
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-116
|at ATLANTA
|+108
|Miami
|-108
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at CINCINNATI
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|at SAN DIEGO
|-154
|San Francisco
|+127
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-128
|at BALTIMORE
|+120
|St. Louis
|-110
|at TORONTO
|+100
|at CLEVELAND
|-138
|Arizona
|+128
|N.Y Yankees
|-128
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+118
|Kansas City
|-114
|at COLORADO
|+104
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-154
|Boston
|+142
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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