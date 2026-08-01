MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +128 at HOUSTON OFF Texas…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -138 Chicago White Sox +128 at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF Detroit -171 at ATHLETICS +142 at SEATTLE -140 Minnesota +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -116 at ATLANTA +108 Miami -108 at N.Y METS +100 at CINCINNATI -148 Pittsburgh +138 at SAN DIEGO -154 San Francisco +127

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -128 at BALTIMORE +120 St. Louis -110 at TORONTO +100 at CLEVELAND -138 Arizona +128 N.Y Yankees -128 at CHICAGO CUBS +118 Kansas City -114 at COLORADO +104 Milwaukee -122 at LA ANGELS +102 at LA DODGERS -154 Boston +142

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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