Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get Up To $500 In Red Sox-Blue Jays, MLB DFS Bonuses (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Splash Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In DFS Bonuses

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Information Verified Aug. 11

Splash MLB DFS Picks Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Dylan Cease (TOR) N/A Over 7.5 / Under 7.5 Cristopher Sánchez (PHI) N/A Over 5.5 / Under 5.5 Steven Kwan (CLE) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Masyn Winn (STL) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A José Ramírez (CLE) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran (BOS) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Spencer Torkelson (DET) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm (PHI) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A

Splash Promo Code WTOP Registration Process

Create an Account: Click here to begin registration. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is strictly required that you enter promo code WTOP to successfully activate the offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and make a deposit to take advantage of the 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses.