Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get Up To $500 In Red Sox-Blue Jays, MLB DFS Bonuses (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Register using the Splash promo code WTOP here and unlock up to $500 in DFS bonuses with a 50% deposit match before the first pitch of tonight’s MLB slate.
Splash Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In DFS Bonuses
Before we start building our entries for tonight’s action, be sure to claim your welcome bonus. We’re in this together, so review the table below for the full details on how to get the most out of this exclusive offer:
Splash Promo Code
WTOP
New Splash User Offer
50% Deposit Match Up to $500
Terms and Conditions
18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA)
Information Verified
Aug. 11
The Splash welcome offer provides a 50% deposit match up to $500 when you register. This generous bonus offers the exact leverage we need to chase bigger payouts on tonight’s MLB slate. Whether you want to focus on the 64-54 Boston Red Sox taking on the 57-63 Toronto Blue Jays, the AL Central clash between the Cleveland Guardians (58-61) and Detroit Tigers (58-60), or the Philadelphia Phillies (64-56) battling the St. Louis Cardinals (59-60), you can deploy these bonus funds across any of these contests.
To qualify, you must be a new Splash customer who meets the platform’s age and location requirements. Just create your new account, make your qualifying deposit, and get ready to dive into the action.
Splash MLB DFS Picks Tonight
When I’m putting my funds into action, identifying the right player props is essential to finding an edge. Below is a breakdown of ten premier players taking the field:
Player
Hits
Strikeouts
Dylan Cease (TOR)
N/A
Over 7.5 / Under 7.5
Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)
N/A
Over 5.5 / Under 5.5
Steven Kwan (CLE)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
Masyn Winn (STL)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
Bryce Harper (PHI)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
José Ramírez (CLE)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
Jarren Duran (BOS)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
Spencer Torkelson (DET)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
Alec Bohm (PHI)
Over 0.5 / Under 0.5
N/A
Let’s handicap these numbers. When I look at the data, a few highly compelling opportunities stand out that give us a real chance to win.
On the mound, Toronto’s Dylan Cease offers strong momentum. Sporting an elite 13.108 K/9 rate with 184 strikeouts on the season, Cease has surpassed 7.5 strikeouts in six of his last eight starts, including two of his last three matchups against Boston. The over presents a very promising angle. Similarly, Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez has been dealing, striking out 174 batters this year. Taking the over on his 5.5 strikeout line is a smart play.
At the plate, Cleveland’s Steven Kwan boasts exceptional consistency. St. Louis infielder Masyn Winn also brings a hot bat to Busch Stadium, clearing the 0.5 hits line in 9 of his last 10 home matchups. The data points firmly toward Winn exceeding his projection tonight.
Splash Promo Code WTOP Registration Process
Claiming your welcome bonus before tonight’s MLB action is a quick and straightforward process. Follow my steps below to ensure your account is funded and ready to go for the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, Guardians vs. Tigers, or Phillies vs. Cardinals matchups:
Create an Account: Click here to begin registration. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements.
Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is strictly required that you enter promo code WTOP to successfully activate the offer.
Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and make a deposit to take advantage of the 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses.
Keep in mind that it is your first deposit that Splash matches. Because it’s a 50% match, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum $500 bonus value. However, you do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to take advantage—that is simply the cap. For example, you could deposit $20 and get a $10 match to pad your bankroll for tonight’s games. Let’s lock those picks in and enjoy the action!