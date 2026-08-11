Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 in No-Sweat Entries for Tuesday MLB Slate (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers 2 $100 in No Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 No-Sweat Entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & located in a participating state Bonus Last Verified On August 111, 2026

MLB Player Prop Analysis

Player Team Hits (Line / Over Odds) Strikeouts (Line / Over Odds) Kyle Harrison MIL N/A 5.5 / +113 Walker Buehler SD N/A 4.5 / +112 Shohei Ohtani LAD 1.5 / +190 N/A Freddie Freeman LAD 0.5 / -266 N/A Mookie Betts LAD 0.5 / -217 N/A Bobby Witt Jr. KC 0.5 / -209 N/A William Contreras MIL 0.5 / -228 N/A Christian Yelich MIL 0.5 / -161 N/A Seiya Suzuki CHC 0.5 / -251 N/A Dylan Crews WSH 0.5 / -216 N/A

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP