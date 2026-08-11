Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Brewers-Padres, MLB Bonus Picks Tonight

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Get started with the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP here and spend $10 on the platform to unlock $50 in bonus picks for games like Brewers vs. Padres tonight.
Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonus Picks
Before making your entries for the upcoming Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres matchup, review the key details of the latest Onyx Odds welcome offer below:
Onyx Odds Promo Code
WTOP
New Onyx Odds User Offer
Spend $10, get $50 in bonus picks
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in eligible US states
Information Confirmed On
August 11th, 2026 by WTOP
Offer Overview
Getting started with the Onyx Odds promo code is a straightforward process designed exclusively for new Onyx customers. To unlock this welcome offer, newly registered users simply need to make an initial entry of at least $10. Once that qualifying entry is made—whether you are backing the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Diego Padres, or any other team on the diamond—you will automatically receive $50 in Bonus Picks. These bonus funds can then be used to build additional entries for upcoming matchups.
Before making your picks for the action at Petco Park, keep in mind a few basic eligibility requirements. Onyx is available in most states, making it widely accessible for daily fantasy sports fans across the country. However, you must be at least 18 years old to play and be physically present in a state where Onyx operates. As long as you meet these criteria and have never created an account before, you are eligible to claim the Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks promotion today.
Onyx Odds For MLB Tuesday
Before locking in your entries for the game, take a look at the current full-game moneylines for this National League clash:
Team
Moneyline
Milwaukee Brewers
-141
San Diego Padres
+121
If you decide to spend your $10 qualifying entry on the moneyline, your potential return will depend on which side you back. A $10 entry on the favored Milwaukee Brewers (-141) would yield a profit of $7.09 if they secure the victory. Conversely, placing that same $10 on the underdog San Diego Padres (+121) would return $12.10 in winnings if they pull off the upset. Regardless of the game’s outcome, making this initial entry will automatically trigger your $50 in Bonus Picks.
When deciding which team is the better bet, the overall season performance points toward the visitors. The Brewers enter this matchup boasting a stellar 74-45 record, firmly establishing their status as the betting favorite. The Padres are fielding a competitive squad with a 63-57 record as they look to defend their home diamond at Petco Park. Milwaukee has a big starting pitching advantage tonight with Kyle Harrison (2.84 ERA) taking on Walker Buehler (5.07 ERA).
Activate The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Offer
Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process that will have you ready for the first pitch in no time. Follow these quick steps to ensure you lock in your bonus ahead of the games tonight:
Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth.
Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely complete the registration process and verify your eligibility.
Apply the Code: When prompted during sign-up, make sure to enter the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP.
Make a Qualifying Entry: Spend $10 on any pick—whether you are eyeing a play in the Brewers vs. Padres matchup or looking at another game on the slate.
Unlock Your Bonus: Once your initial $10 entry is placed, you will instantly unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks to use toward building future lineups.