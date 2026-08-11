Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Brewers-Padres, MLB Bonus Picks Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonus Picks

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New Onyx Odds User Offer Spend $10, get $50 in bonus picks Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Information Confirmed On August 11th, 2026 by WTOP

Offer Overview

Onyx Odds For MLB Tuesday

Team Moneyline Milwaukee Brewers -141 San Diego Padres +121

Activate The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Offer

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely complete the registration process and verify your eligibility. Apply the Code: When prompted during sign-up, make sure to enter the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP. Make a Qualifying Entry: Spend $10 on any pick—whether you are eyeing a play in the Brewers vs. Padres matchup or looking at another game on the slate. Unlock Your Bonus: Once your initial $10 entry is placed, you will instantly unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks to use toward building future lineups.