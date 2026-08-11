ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Mariners-Yankees, MLB Bonus (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Overview

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Promotion Verified On August 11th, 2026 by WTOP

Use Your ProphetX MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline SEA @ NYY SEA +122 / NYY -123 PHI @ STL PHI -156 / STL +154 MIL @ SD MIL -117 / SD +116

Activate Your ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Create an Account: Register as a new ProphetX customer here by providing standard personal details (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure your account is validated and secure. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit and Trade: Fund your account using an available payment method and place your qualifying $10 trade.