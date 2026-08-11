ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Mariners-Yankees, MLB Bonus (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
By signing up with the newest ProphetX promo code WTOP here, you can lock in $20 in bonuses on the exchange when you trade just $10 on tonight’s MLB games or any other markets available on the app.
ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Overview
ProphetX Promo Code
WTOP
New ProphetX User Offer
Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses
Terms and Conditions
18+ and present in eligible US states
Promotion Verified On
August 11th, 2026 by WTOP
Exclusively available to new ProphetX customers, this welcome promotion streamlines your entry into the peer-to-peer exchange. Because ProphetX operates as an exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook, you have the operational advantage of setting or matching odds directly against other players.
Once your account is registered and you execute your initial $10 trade, you are credited with $20 in bonuses. This provides immediate leverage to explore the platform, whether you are evaluating the 66-52 New York Yankees hosting the 56-63 Seattle Mariners or analyzing the 64-56 Philadelphia Phillies on the road against the 59-60 St. Louis Cardinals. Please note that all users must be at least 18 years old to participate. Verify that you fulfill these requirements before registering your new account and claiming this offer.
Use Your ProphetX MLB Promo Today
Matchup
Moneyline
SEA @ NYY
SEA +122 / NYY -123
PHI @ STL
PHI -156 / STL +154
MIL @ SD
MIL -117 / SD +116
On a peer-to-peer exchange, your payout shifts based on the specific odds you match. For example, placing a $10 trade on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Philadelphia Phillies (-156), nets $6.41 in profit. Conversely, backing the biggest underdog, the St. Louis Cardinals (+154), returns an impressive $15.40 in profit. Make sure you weight the risk and potential payouts for each trade you make with ProphetX.
When deciding where to allocate your ProphetX bonuses, season-long data provides a clear roadmap. The Phillies hold a tangible offensive advantage over the Cardinals, boasting a .709 team OPS and 534 runs compared to St. Louis’s .696 OPS and 520 runs.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers present a robust statistical profile as road favorites. Milwaukee has generated a highly productive 587 runs with a .734 OPS this season. They face a Padres pitching staff carrying a collective 4.14 ERA, creating a favorable plate environment for the Brewers to capitalize on.
Activate Your ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer
To secure your $20 in bonuses for upcoming matchups like the Brewers (74-45) against the Padres (63-57), follow these direct steps to get started:
Create an Account: Register as a new ProphetX customer here by providing standard personal details (such as your name, date of birth, and email address).
Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure your account is validated and secure.
Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your welcome offer.
Make a Deposit and Trade: Fund your account using an available payment method and place your qualifying $10 trade.
Once your initial $10 trade is finalized, ProphetX will credit your account with $20 in bonuses for use on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. With your bankroll reinforced, you are fully equipped to navigate the rest of the MLB schedule, whether you are backing Philadelphia in St. Louis or Seattle in New York.