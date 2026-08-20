Splash Promo Code WTOP: 50% Match Up To $500 For Yanks-O’s, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the most recent Splash promo code WTOP here and lock in up to $500 in bonuses with the 50% deposit match before tonight’s MLB and NFL Preseason slates.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Details

Whether you are looking to find value on the Houston Astros (64-63) sending Peter Lambert to the mound against Grayson Rodriguez and the Los Angeles Angels (50-77), or you are digging into the matchup featuring Jacob deGrom’s Texas Rangers (62-65) hosting Andrew Alvarez and the Washington Nationals (61-67), this welcome bonus gives you the capital to exploit market inefficiencies.

Review the table below for the complete details on how to activate your new user bonus:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up To $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promo Verified On August 20th, 2026

Securing the Splash welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to boost your bankroll. By creating a new account and making a qualifying deposit, you automatically receive a 50% match in bonus funds (up to $500). Whether you are fading Jacob deGrom’s strikeout total for the Texas Rangers or banking on Grayson Rodriguez to shut down the Houston Astros, these extra funds give you the flexibility needed to build mathematically supported daily fantasy lineups.

It goes without saying that this exclusive promotion is reserved strictly for new Splash customers. To qualify, users must be physically located in a participating state and meet local age requirements. Ensure you meet these criteria before signing up to capture the maximum value.

Steps To Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

With your Splash promo code active and bonus funds secured, it is time to dig into the board. Targeting the right player splits is crucial, and tonight’s slate features excellent opportunities to find value on both pitchers and hitters.

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A Over/Under 6.5 Jacob deGrom N/A Over/Under 6.5 Corey Seager Over/Under 0.5 N/A Gunnar Henderson Over/Under 0.5 N/A Pete Alonso Over/Under 0.5 N/A Wyatt Langford Over/Under 0.5 N/A Brandon Nimmo Over/Under 0.5 N/A Luis Garcia Over/Under 0.5 N/A Jackson Holliday Over/Under 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over/Under 0.5 N/A

Matchup Analysis

When constructing your lineup, identifying situational trends provides a serious edge over the market.

Looking at the starting pitchers, Gerrit Cole presents a polarizing profile. While he has eclipsed 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings (averaging 7.5 Ks per game), he has struggled heavily on the road, failing to clear this mark in eight of his last nine away starts. Given the location tonight, the underlying data leans toward the under. Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom has failed to surpass 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last five overall starts.

At the plate, Corey Seager and Gunnar Henderson are highly probable to record a hit. Seager has hit safely in three of his last four contests, while Henderson has cleared the 0.5 mark in four of his last six. The numbers suggest both are reliable foundational pieces.

Conversely, we are always on the hunt for a high-value longshot. Jackson Holliday is suffering through a brutal cold streak, failing to record a hit in seven consecutive home games. It does stand to reason that there is massive value in fading him here.

NFL Preseason Angles: Raiders vs. Texans & 49ers vs. Chargers

It is never too early to look ahead at the gridiron. If you are looking to diversify your Splash bonus funds away from the diamond, tonight’s NFL Preseason slate offers two exciting matchups.

Raiders @ Texans

49ers @ Chargers

It goes without saying that preseason football requires an entirely different framework than the regular season or futures prices. Rather than looking at a team’s star players, we put a lot of stock in coaching staff turnover, offensive coordinator tendencies, and depth chart battles. Using your deposit match on these preseason games is a great way to capitalize on situational motivation and exploit lines that the general public often misinterprets.

Activate Your Splash Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to lock in your edge for tonight’s MLB and NFL Preseason action? Activating this exclusive Splash welcome offer is a simple process.

To get started, you need to register a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During sign-up, you must enter promo code WTOP to ensure your new-user bonuses are fully credited.

Once verified, the final step is funding your bankroll. The Splash welcome promotion will match 50% of your first deposit up to a maximum of $500.

Keep in mind, to receive the absolute maximum deposit match value, a first-time deposit of $1,000 is required. However, you do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to benefit. If you choose to deposit the $20 minimum, Splash will match that with $10 in bonus funds. Once your initial deposit is matched, you are fully equipped to hunt for value on the Astros, Rangers, or any of tonight’s NFL preseason matchups.