FanDuel Promo Code: $1,000 In Bet Reset Tokens For MLB Thursday, NFL Preseason Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer here and get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for MLB and NFL Preseason games.

You can also get a $25 trading bonus here (iOS) or here (Android) when you trade any amount on the app.

FanDuel Promo Code For $1,000 New User Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On August 20th, 2026

Exclusively available to new FanDuel customers, this offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll. Here is how I’m playing it: to claim the offer, you simply need to create a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and bet just $5 a day for 5 consecutive days to receive up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens ($200 per day).

One of the greatest advantages of this promotion—and something I always look for when handicapping the board—is that there is no odds limit on your first real-money wager. This gives you complete freedom to target any market you desire without worrying about meeting strict minimum odds thresholds. You can use your first wager to back Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, or take a swing on a plus-money underdog prop. There’s nothing better than having that kind of flexibility while chasing a big payout!

Use Your FanDuel MLB Promo Tonight

Before diving into the action, let’s take a look at the current betting odds for tonight’s key MLB games:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles NYY -110 / BAL +102 NYY -1.5 (+146) / BAL +1.5 (-178) 7.5 (O -112 / U -108) Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers WSH +158 / TEX -172 WSH +1.5 (-152) / TEX -1.5 (+126) 7.5 (O -112 / U -108) Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros LAA +164 / HOU -178 LAA +1.5 (-137) / HOU -1.5 (+114) 8.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The marquee matchup of the evening features the New York Yankees (71-55) visiting the Baltimore Orioles (61-66) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Yankees hand the ball to Gerrit Cole, while the Orioles counter with Kyle Bradish.

If you want to move beyond simple moneyline bets, Baltimore’s roster offers several intriguing betting trends that we can use as a key in our parlays. Gunnar Henderson has been seeing the ball incredibly well lately, exceeding 0.5 hits in four of his last six games while averaging 1.33 hits per contest over that span. On the mound, I’m placing these bets to fade Bradish in the strikeout department; the Orioles starter has failed to eclipse 5.5 strikeouts in eight straight outings, including a streak of five consecutive cold performances at home where he is averaging just 3.8 strikeouts per game.

NFL Preseason Action: Raiders vs. Texans & 49ers vs. Chargers

If baseball isn’t your only angle tonight, the NFL Preseason schedule offers a fantastic opportunity to put those Bet Reset Tokens to work. Tonight, we have the Las Vegas Raiders squaring off against the Houston Texans, and the San Francisco 49ers going head-to-head with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Preseason football is a whole different beast when it comes to handicapping, but it’s a brilliant spot to hunt for value. Since you have five days of daily $5 wagers to unlock your $200 daily tokens, mixing in some NFL preseason action alongside your MLB tickets is a savvy way to spread your exposure and build up your bankroll before the regular season kicks off.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this promotion is a straightforward process, and no promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow these simple steps to lock in your offer before tonight’s first pitch or kickoff:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account by here. Follow the prompts to verify your identity and complete the registration process. Additionally, click here (iOS) or here (Android) for the $25 FanDuel Predicts bonus. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: To qualify for the full reward, you need to wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days. There is no odds limit or restriction on your first real-money wager, so you are free to bet on any market you prefer. Claim Your Bonus: After completing the daily betting requirements, you will be awarded up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens ($200 for each of the 5 days).

All users will receive their bonus funds directly in their accounts within 72 hours of their qualifying bet’s settlement. You can then use these tokens to wager on any of the exciting upcoming MLB or NFL matchups. We’re in this together, so let’s get out there, spot the value, and set ourselves up for a nice pay day!