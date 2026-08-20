Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Prediction Bonus for MLB + NFL Predictions (Aug. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and unlock a $25 bonus after making $25 in trades on the NFL preseason, MLB or any other sport this week. Click here to get in on the action.

This introductory offer applies to all MLB matchups this week, including the clash between the Los Angeles Angels (50-77) and the Houston Astros (64-63). We also recommend checking out the different options in the NFL preseason on Kalshi. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $25 in Prediction Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $25 Bonus With $25 in Trades Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 20, 2026

New Kalshi customers can receive a $25 bonus after joining the platform and completing the offer requirements. Whether you want to make predictions on the matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers or forecast the outcome of the Los Angeles Angels at the Houston Astros, this offer provides a clear entry point into the MLB slate. Furthermore, the prediction markets extend well beyond the diamond; users can also deploy their trading power on the NFL preseason, capitalizing on football insights as teams finalize their rosters for the regular season.

To claim the promotion, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $25 bonus will then unlock after the user has executed $25 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

How to Make Predictions on Thursday MLB

Matchup Moneyline NYY @ BAL NYY 51% / BAL 49% WSH @ TEX WSH 30% / TEX 61% LAA @ HOU LAA 38% / HOU 62%

When evaluating the underlying data for the Angels and Astros, Houston’s status as a heavy favorite is strictly evidence-backed. The Astros bring a clear offensive advantage to the plate, boasting a .242 team batting average and a .728 OPS. Meanwhile, the Angels’ lineup has struggled to find consistency, hitting just .235 with a .682 OPS.

In another marquee matchup on the schedule, the New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees enter as slight favorites (-123), driven largely by a highly effective pitching staff. New York’s arms have compiled a collective 3.24 ERA this season, which stands in stark contrast to Baltimore’s 4.23 team ERA. With the Yankees holding a distinct statistical advantage on the mound, they profile as an enticing option for your MLB predictions on this slate.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your welcome bonus is a highly structured, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate the offer and begin trading on the Thursday MLB matchups:

Create an Account: Register by providing your standard personal information. You will also be required to submit proof of identification to successfully verify your new account. Use the Promo Code: During the registration phase, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly verified account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock your $25 bonus, you must execute a total of $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not need to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $25 to qualify. As long as the sum of your combined trades reaches $25, whether you are making predictions on the Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros matchup, diving into the NFL preseason, or exploring any other available market, the $25 bonus will be credited to your account.