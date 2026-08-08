Shaw scores in Gotham’s 1-0 victory over the Wave

Jaedyn Shaw scored and Gotham earned its 12th shutout of the season with a 1-0 victory over the San Diego…

Jaedyn Shaw scored and Gotham earned its 12th shutout of the season with a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Wave on Friday night.

In the only other game in the National Women’s Soccer League, Racing Louisville defeated the Orlando Pride 3-1.

In the 44th minute, Shaw broke the deadlock for Gotham (12-4-3) at home with a bended shot far-post past Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños.

San Diego (10-7-2) midfielder Kimmi Ascanio was subbed off in the 40th minute after being fouled by Savannah McCaskill on a sliding tackle.

Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made three saves for her ninth clean sheet of the season.

Sears, McKeen power Racing to road win

Forwards Audrey McKeen and Emma Sears combined for three goals as Racing Louisville (5-11-2) stunned the Pride in Orlando.

Off a Katie O’Kane corner kick in the 16th minute, 17-year-old Audrey McKeen headed home the opening goal for Racing Louisville. With the goal, the forward became the youngest to score in the team’s history.

In the 38th minute, Orlando forward Julie Doyle drew a penalty kick on Racing defender Mirann Gacioch. After video review, it was overturned.

Sears made it 2-0 for the visitors in the 68th minute. After having her second goal negated due to offside in the 79th minute, Sears finished off a counterattack in the 86th minute.

The Pride’s (7-10-2) only score came in the 94th minute on Kerry Abello’s long-range strike.

Orlando midfielders Marta (injury) and Haley McCutcheon (suspension) were unavailable.

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