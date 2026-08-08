All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 46 .600 — New York 65 51 .560…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 46 .600 — New York 65 51 .560 4½ Boston 64 51 .557 5 Baltimore 56 60 .483 13½ Toronto 55 62 .470 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 59 56 .513 — Cleveland 58 59 .496 2 Minnesota 58 59 .496 2 Detroit 56 60 .483 3½ Kansas City 48 69 .410 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 57 .513 — Texas 58 58 .500 1½ Seattle 56 61 .479 4 Athletics 45 71 .388 14½ Los Angeles 45 71 .388 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 46 .603 — Philadelphia 62 55 .530 8½ Miami 58 59 .496 12½ Washington 57 61 .483 14 New York 51 66 .436 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 44 .621 — Chicago 68 49 .581 4½ St. Louis 58 58 .500 14 Cincinnati 56 59 .487 15½ Pittsburgh 57 61 .483 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 47 .595 — Arizona 62 55 .530 7½ San Diego 60 57 .513 9½ San Francisco 49 67 .422 20 Colorado 45 71 .388 24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Detroit 11, Seattle 0

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Boston 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Boston 13, Athletics 1

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6

Texas 2, Baltimore 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Houston 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 4-7) at Boston (Bennett 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 12-6), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-10) at Texas (deGrom 7-7), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 8-5) at San Diego (King 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 6-9) at Seattle (Kirby 8-9), 9:50 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Athletics at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5

N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Philadelphia 7, Washington 3

Atlanta 11, Miami 3

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Washington 5, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Houston 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Sale 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-5), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 12-6), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 4-8), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 13-1) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at St. Louis (Liberatore 5-8), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 8-5) at San Diego (King 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-7) at Arizona (Pfaadt 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.