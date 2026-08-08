Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|65
|51
|.560
|+7
|Boston
|64
|51
|.557
|+6½
|Texas
|58
|58
|.500
|—
|Cleveland
|58
|59
|.496
|½
|Minnesota
|58
|59
|.496
|½
|Baltimore
|56
|60
|.483
|2
|Detroit
|56
|60
|.483
|2
|Seattle
|56
|61
|.479
|2½
|Toronto
|55
|62
|.470
|3½
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5
L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Detroit 11, Seattle 0
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Boston 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 13 innings
Friday’s Games
Boston 13, Athletics 1
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6
Texas 2, Baltimore 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Houston 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Detroit 2
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-5), 3:05 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 4-7) at Boston (Bennett 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 12-6), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 7-10) at Texas (deGrom 7-7), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 8-5) at San Diego (King 6-8), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 6-9) at Seattle (Kirby 8-9), 9:50 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Athletics at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|68
|49
|.581
|+6
|Arizona
|62
|55
|.530
|—
|Philadelphia
|62
|55
|.530
|—
|San Diego
|60
|57
|.513
|2
|St. Louis
|58
|58
|.500
|3½
|Miami
|58
|59
|.496
|4
|Cincinnati
|56
|59
|.487
|5
|Pittsburgh
|57
|61
|.483
|5½
|Washington
|57
|61
|.483
|5½
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Athletics 5
N.Y. Mets 13, Cleveland 6
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 3
Atlanta 11, Miami 3
San Diego 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Washington 5, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 4
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 6
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4
St. Louis 3, Colorado 2
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Houston 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Detroit 2
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Sale 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-5), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 12-6), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 4-8), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 13-1) at Washington (Alvarez 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Holmes 4-4) at Kansas City (Lugo 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 9-4) at Milwaukee (Gasser 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at St. Louis (Liberatore 5-8), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Jobe 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 8-5) at San Diego (King 6-8), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 11-7) at Arizona (Pfaadt 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:20 p.m.
___
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