Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly star as the Cubs beat the slumping Dodgers 10-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki, Carson Kelly and Kevin Alcántara each hit a two-run homer, and the Chicago Cubs handed…

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki, Carson Kelly and Kevin Alcántara each hit a two-run homer, and the Chicago Cubs handed the Los Angeles Dodgers their fourth consecutive loss with a 10-5 victory Monday night.

Michael Busch drove in three runs against his former team, helping Chicago improve to 2-2 on a seven-game homestand. The Cubs also pulled within 5 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which lost 4-3 to Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles has dropped six of eight overall after it was swept by Boston over the weekend. Tarik Skubal takes the mound Tuesday night for his first start with the NL West leaders since the ace left-hander was acquired in a trade with Detroit.

Tommy Edman hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, and Teoscar Hernández also went deep. Justin Wrobleski (11-3) was tagged for seven runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in his first loss since May 22.

Suzuki connected for his 19th homer in the first, driving in Pete Crow-Armstrong after a leadoff single. Alcántara gave the Cubs a 4-3 lead with his first career homer in the second, a two-out shot to left-center after Dansby Swanson walked. Kelly added his seventh homer in the third.

Los Angeles closed to 7-5 on Hernández’s 443-foot solo shot in the sixth. But the Cubs responded with three runs in the bottom half.

Kelly walked with the bases loaded when he used the ABS system to successfully challenge a called third strike on a full-count slider from Tanner Scott. Busch then hit a two-out grounder into right field, driving in Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki.

Busch also connected for his 14th homer in the fifth, delighting the crowd of 39,384 on a picturesque night at Wrigley Field.

Matthew Boyd (7-1) allowed five runs, four earned, and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings for Chicago.

The Cubs bolstered their pitching staff with a series of moves ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, acquiring Clay Holmes from the New York Mets and reliever Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels.

Up next

Skubal (7-5, 2.79 ERA) went 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA in his last six starts for Detroit. Right-hander Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75) pitches for Chicago on Tuesday night.

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