Seattle plays Portland after Malonga’s 26-point performance

Portland Fire (13-20, 4-11 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-28, 1-15 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Fire (13-20, 4-11 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-28, 1-15 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Portland Fire after Dominique Malonga scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm’s 97-88 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Storm have gone 1-15 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fire’s record in Western Conference play is 4-11. Portland has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Seattle scores 83.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 91.6 Portland allows. Portland averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Seattle allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Fire won the last meeting 100-93 on Aug. 9, with Bridget Carleton scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Storm. Malonga is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Carleton is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 91.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.4 points per game.

Fire: 3-7, averaging 91.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.5 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Flau’jae Johnson: day to day (ankle), Katie Lou Samuelson: day to day (knee).

Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Carla Leite: day to day (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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