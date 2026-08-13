Bueckers leads Dallas against Indiana after 22-point game

Dallas Wings (20-14, 8-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (21-12, 9-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (20-14, 8-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (21-12, 9-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Indiana Fever after Paige Bueckers scored 22 points in the Wings’ 94-88 victory over the Toronto Tempo.

The Fever have gone 12-6 at home. Indiana averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 9- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wings are 10-8 on the road. Dallas is sixth in the WNBA with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 3.1.

Indiana averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 89.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 90.4 Indiana allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 107-104 on May 9, with Arike Ogunbowale scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is averaging 21.7 points and 8.1 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ogunbowale is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 17.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 101.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.6 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 88.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

Wings: Jessica Shepard: day to day (ankle), Azzi Fudd: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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