Mike Trout leads offense and George Klassen earns 1st MLB win as Angels top Rangers 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits and two RBIs, Jose Siri keyed a three-run sixth inning with…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits and two RBIs, Jose Siri keyed a three-run sixth inning with a pinch-hit RBI double, and George Klassen earned his first major league win in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 comeback victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Klassen (1-1) gave up two runs and five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one in his fourth career start. Angels reliever Blake Weiman threw a scoreless seventh before giving up two hits and striking out one in the eighth.

Ryan Watson replaced Weiman and escaped the two-on, one-out jam. Ben Joyce, who missed most of the past two seasons because of shoulder injuries, retired the side in order in the ninth for his fifth career save and first since Sept. 1, 2024.

Texas (60-61) dropped 1 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

The Angels trailed 2-1 when Moisés Ballesteros opened the sixth with a single off reliever Robby Ahlstrom (3-1) and was erased on Vaughn Grissom’s fielder’s-choice grounder.

Siri, batting for Josh Lowe, tied it 2-all with his RBI double to left-center and stole third without a throw. Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch. Siri then scored on Denzer Guzman’s safety squeeze, beating reliever Peyton Gray’s flip home with a headfirst slide for a 3-2 lead. Trout’s two-out RBI single made it 4-2.

Adam Frazier’s RBI single off the first-base bag made it 5-2 in the seventh and snapped a string of 16 straight games in which the Angels scored four runs or fewer.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the second when Evan Carter and Elias Diaz singled, Nicky Lopez was hit by a pitch and Joc Pederson walked to force in a run. Corey Seager’s solo homer in the third, a towering drive to right, made it 2-0.

The Angels cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third when Guzman singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Trout’s single, only the seventh RBI in 47 games since June 16 for the three-time AL MVP.

Rangers starter Cal Quantrill gave up one run and four hits in five innings, striking out six and walking three.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (8-7, 3.87 ERA) will face Angels RHP Walbert Ureña in Thursday night’s series finale.

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