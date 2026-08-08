Kelsey Mitchell sets scoring streak record as Fever hold off Sky 90-86

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to set a WNBA single-season record with her 16th straight game of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to set a WNBA single-season record with her 16th straight game of 20-plus points, Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 90-86 on Saturday.

The Sky’s DiJonai Carrington was ejected in the first quarter after being called for a Flagrant 2 foul on Sophie Cunningham. Minutes later, Carrington posted on social media the words “WHITE PRIVILEGE” and tagged the Fever.

Mitchell made 11 of 22 shots with three 3-pointers for Indiana (20-12). Next up is the overall record, a 20-game run by the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson spanning two seasons.

Clark finished with at least 25 points, 10 assists and five 3-pointers for the eighth time in her career. The feat has been accomplished just four other times in league history.

She will be able to play in Indiana’s next game after the WNBA rescinded the technical foul she received during the game after making contact with a referee — though Clark said it was inadvertent and no words were exchanged. Had the technical stood, it would have been Clark’s eighth of the season, triggering a one-game suspension.

Aliyah Boston added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Fever, and Makayla Timpson scored 10.

LYNX 98, ACES 87

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 26 points, Napheesa Collier added 22 and Minnesota beat Las Vegas to improve the WNBA’s best record to 26-7.

Natasha Howard added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lynx, who improved their record to a league-best 26-7.

Jackie Young led Las Vegas with 23 points, while A’ja Wilson had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota led by four at the half, but reserve Dorka Juhasz made bit plays on consecutive possessions to help the Lynx push their lead to double figures late in the third quarter. First she hit Courtney Williams on the wing for a 3-pointer, and on the next possession Williams returned the favor, setting up Juhasz for a 3 of her own from the top of the key to make it 66-55.

Las Vegas responded immediately with a 7-0 run, keyed by Young’s three-point play. Collier scored the next seven points, including back-to-back 3s off feeds from Miles, to restore Minnesota’s cushion.

In the fourth quarter, Jewell Loyd was called for a flagrant foul on a reckless closeout on Kayla McBride’s jump shot. McBride made all three free throws, and Collier finished the possession with two more free throws to put Minnesota up 85-72.

STORM , FIRE

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