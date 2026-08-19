Sal Stewart’s 3-run homer helps the Reds rally to beat the Cardinals 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sal Stewart hit a three-run home run and the Cincinnati Reds added runs on a throwing error…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sal Stewart hit a three-run home run and the Cincinnati Reds added runs on a throwing error and an infield hit, rallying for a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Matt McLain doubled and Elly De La Cruz singled before Stewart stepped to the plate in the sixth inning with the Reds trailing 2-0. Stewart’s 27th homer of the year traveled 422 feet over the center field wall.

Stewart is the third-fastest Reds players to surpass 100 RBIs since 1920. His 94 RBIs lead the MLB this season.

Leading by a run in the eighth, McLain reached first on a throwing error and Jose Trevino scored on the play. Dane Myers dropped a run-scoring bunt later in the inning that stretched the lead to 5-2.

Reds starter Chase Burns struck out eight and allowed two earned runs and six hits with two walks in five innings. Reliever Sam Moll (2-7) pitched the sixth inning and earned the win, allowing one hit and a walk with a strikeout.

Nathan Church and Bryan Torres had RBI singles for the Cardinals in the fourth inning. Jordan Walker hit a two-run home run in the ninth, his 25th, as the Cardinals closed within a run.

With two outs in the ninth, José Fermín doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch to Masyn Winn. Winn tapped the ball back to closer Emilio Pagán, who threw him out at first to end the game. Pagán earned his 16th save.

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore (5-11) struck out nine in six innings and took the loss.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.48 ERA) will start against Reds RHP Brady Singer (5-11, 4.66) on Thursday.

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