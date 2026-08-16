Royals LHP Noah Cameron loses no-hit bid in the 7th inning against the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Noah Cameron took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Los…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Noah Cameron took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday before Vaughn Grissom reached on a one-out single.

Cameron retired his first 15 batters before issuing a leadoff walk to Oswald Peraza in the sixth. Peraza advanced on Travis d’Arnaud’s groundout before Josh Lowe struck out swinging and Zach Neto bounced to second.

He struck out Mike Trout leading off the seventh, but Grissom followed with a bloop single into left-center.

The 27-year-old Cameron has thrown 81 pitches, 52 for strikes. He has four strikeouts.

The Royals had a 3-0 lead going into the eighth.

Cameron also flirted with a no-hitter on July 30 at Minnesota. It was broken up by Ryan Jeffers’ leadoff single in the seventh.

Cameron began the day with a 6-8 record and a 4.45 ERA in 22 starts and one relief appearance in his second big league season. He was selected by Kansas City in the seventh round of the 2021 amateur draft out of the University of Central Arkansas.

Cameron’s July 30 performance against Minnesota was part of a sharp stretch in which he allowed one run and six hits in 23 innings over three outings. But he surrendered four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start last week.

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