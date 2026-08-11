Red Sox score bizarre run on sacrifice fly without tagging up from 3rd base

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Seigler scored from third base on a sacrifice fly Monday night — without ever tagging up…

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Seigler scored from third base on a sacrifice fly Monday night — without ever tagging up on an inning-ending play.

Needless to say, that left everyone in Toronto a little confused.

Seigler scored Boston’s only run in a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays on a chaotic double play that resulted in a 17-minute delay as umpires sorted out the whole thing.

“We kind of got a break there,” Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said.

While there was only one out when Ceddanne Rafaela hit a flyball to center field in the seventh, the scoreboard showed two outs. The ball was still in the air when Seigler headed toward the plate and Nick Sogard took off from first base.

When the ball was caught and the Blue Jays eventually tossed it to first to double up Sogard, that was the third out and it appeared Toronto still led 2-0 as players headed to the dugout.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said everyone assumed the inning was over when plate umpire Charlie Ramos “waved off the run,” and said that during all the confusion he was never given the opportunity to appeal Seigler not tagging up from third.

Umpires then started discussing the bizarre play. There were separate conversations with both managers before conferring with MLB’s replay center for a rules check on what crew chief Chris Guccione said was a timing play and not a force play.

In the end, because Seigler crossed home plate before Sogard was called out at first, and Toronto never appealed the runner leaving third base early, the run was awarded to the Red Sox.

“We felt like it was our obligation to correct the error for not scoring the run originally,” Guccione said.

“The rule is the rule. … So if the run scores from third, no matter what he did tagging up, or not, before the out is recorded at first, the run counts,” Schneider said. “Now, if we had just thrown the ball to third instead of first, obviously different story.”

Guccione told a pool reporter after the game that the Blue Jays would have had to appeal at third base before leaving the field to prevent that run.

“After consulting with MLB, they told me that all of my players were across the third base line before Charlie waved off the run, which I 100% disagree with,” Schneider said. “I don’t know if Vlad is that fast after he got the ball at first.”

But even some Blue Jays appeared to think the catch by center fielder Brett Batemen was the third out of the inning. Toronto reliever Simeon Woods Richardson and catcher Brandon Valenzuela both turned their back to the play and were going to the dugout even before second baseman Josh Smith got the ball from Bateman and threw to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“It was a weird, very weird situation, where the players on both sides seemed to be confused on the outs,” Tracy said.

“Going forward, when that play happens again in the next 100 years, if it’s us, we will record the lead out at third,” Schneider said. “That’s the best I got.”

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