Real Madrid seals 7-year deal for Ivory Coast World Cup standout Yan Diomande

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has reached a deal with Leipzig for the transfer of young Ivory Coast international Yan…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has reached a deal with Leipzig for the transfer of young Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande.

The Spanish powerhouse said Thursday that the 19-year-old forward will be linked to the club for the next seven seasons.

Diomande had an outstanding World Cup, and some Premier League teams were reportedly interested in signing him. Leipzig had been saying he was not for sale.

Ivory Coast was eliminated by Norway in the World Cup round of 32.

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer said Diomande “impressed us with his carefree attitude, willingness to learn, and courage from day one.”

“He quickly established himself at the highest level with us, showcasing his speed, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring threat.”

He said the club was proud that Diomande’s performances “garnered significant international attention.”

Paris Saint-Germain also was reportedly interested in signing the young forward.

It was not yet clear if Diomande would initially be registered with Madrid’s B squad.

Madrid’s main team has been revamped since a disappointing end to last season. The new signings who will be coached by José Mourinho include playmaker Bernardo Silva, center back Ibrahima Konaté, right back Denzel Dumfries and left back Marc Cucurella.

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