Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Brisbane

2 a.. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: JR&CO 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: League Week 8, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, Second Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 32 and 16, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn. (taped)

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

7 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL: Main Card: Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — Baltimore at Texas

9:45 p.m.

APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Seattle

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.) OR Detroit at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10:15 p.m)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Forge FC

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Puebla, Mexico

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round & Doubles 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ION — Golden State at Dallas

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