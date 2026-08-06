Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 7

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Aug. 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:25 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Brisbane
2 a.. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: JR&CO 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: League Week 8, Dallas
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Saskatchewan
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, Second Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 32 and 16, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn. (taped)
GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
7 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: Main Card: Charlotte, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)
8:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — Baltimore at Texas
9:45 p.m.
APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Seattle
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.) OR Detroit at San Francisco (joined in progress) (10:15 p.m)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Forge FC
9:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Puebla, Mexico
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round & Doubles 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Atlanta at Washington
9:30 p.m.
ION — Golden State at Dallas
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