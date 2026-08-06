Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for MLB, Hall of Fame Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here and secure $20 in bonuses when you trade $10 on MLB games today and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for Aug. 6 At a Glance

Before we dive into the handicapping and watch the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins tonight, make sure you have all the essential details for claiming your welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current Polymarket sign-up offer:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On Aug. 6th, 2026

Keep these details handy as you complete your registration and prepare your strategy for tonight’s slate.

Key Offer Details

Getting started with Polymarket is easy. Available exclusively to new Polymarket customers, this promotion grants $20 in bonuses to help you get in on today’s MLB action and chase a nice payday. Whether you are looking to back the heavily favored Atlanta Braves at home or hoping the visiting San Diego Padres can secure a late-night road victory at Chase Field, these extra funds provide excellent flexibility for our betting cards.

To successfully claim this offer, users must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state. Once your new account is registered and verified, you must make an initial deposit and trade at least $10. As soon as that minimum qualifying trade is processed, your $20 in bonuses will be fully unlocked and ready to deploy on any matchup across the league.

Polymarket MLB Thursday Probabilities

Matchup Probability CHW @ BOS BOS 63% / CHW 38% MIA @ ATL MIA 43% / ATL 58% SD @ ARI SD 51% / ARI 50%

Looking closely at that American League matchup, the 62-win Red Sox justify their strong favorite status—the “chalk”—with noticeably superior pitching. Boston sports an impressive overall team ERA of 3.49, which matches up beautifully against a Chicago lineup hitting just .237 on the season. On the flip side, despite being active buyers at the trade deadline, the 59-win White Sox hold a 4.08 team ERA, making them vulnerable to a Boston offense batting .246.

Meanwhile, in the tightest contest on the board, the San Diego Padres slightly edge the Arizona Diamondbacks. A quick glance at the pitching metrics shows why the oddsmakers have this essentially as a toss-up: San Diego’s pitching staff brings a 4.21 ERA to the table, nearly identical to Arizona’s 4.20 team ERA. It’s a real coin flip, making it a great spot to utilize some bonus funds.

NFL Hall Of Fame Game

The NFL preseason also kicks off tonight with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Carolina Panthers. We are not expecting to see many stars on either side tonight. Carson Beck and Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for their respective teams. Trading on this matchup will also work to activate your offer.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to back heavy favorites like the Braves or take a real chance on an underdog like the White Sox? Getting started is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to claim your offer and get in the trenches with us:

Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: To ensure security and compliance, you will need to provide proof of identification during the registration process. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive offer. Make a Deposit and Trade: Finally, to fully activate the offer, make a first-time deposit and place a trade of at least $10 from your new account.

Once your $10 trade clears, your $20 in bonuses will be funded, activated, and ready to use for a potential payday on today’s slate of MLB action.