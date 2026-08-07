ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on MLB, Get $20 in Bonuses (Aug. 7)

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By using ProphetX promo code WTOP, new players can trade $10 and get $20 in bonuses on the peer-to-peer exchange platform after making a first deposit. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer provides immediate value for the MLB slate, allowing users to leverage bonus cash for high-profile prediction markets. Whether you are analyzing the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, evaluating the Oakland Athletics visiting the Boston Red Sox, or looking at the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, this promotion offers a calculated entry into this week’s baseball action.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 in Bonuses

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On August 7, 2026

By signing up with the designated promo code, new ProphetX customers can trade $10 and receive $20 in bonuses. The bonus cash is credited immediately following the user’s first qualifying trade, doubling the value of that initial $10 stake.

ProphetX operates as a peer-to-peer exchange platform, meaning users trade directly against one another in prediction markets. Participants must be at least 18 years of age to claim this welcome offer. Once an account is funded and the bonus is secured, users can immediately apply their bonus cash across the extensive August 7 MLB slate. This is an opportunity for new players to hit the ground running.

Best Friday MLB Options

Matchup Moneyline Market ATL @ NYY ATL +125 / NYY -129 ATH @ BOS ATH +240 / BOS -245 TOR @ PHI TOR +192 / PHI -196

Evaluating the marquee matchup between the Braves and Yankees reveals a clash of strengths. Atlanta brings a more potent offense to the plate, boasting a .250 team batting average and a .737 OPS, compared to New York’s .231 average and .722 OPS. However, the Yankees hold a slight edge on the mound, carrying a 3.33 staff ERA versus the Braves’ 3.63 ERA, setting the stage for a highly competitive market.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are significant favorites over the Athletics, supported by clear pitching metrics. Boston sports a stellar 3.50 team ERA on the season, while Oakland’s pitching staff has struggled mightily, surrendering a 5.41 ERA.

How to Get Started With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a streamlined process. This offer is only available for first-time depositors. To ensure your account is funded and your bonus cash is secured ahead of the August 7 matchups, such as the first pitch between the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, follow these straightforward steps: