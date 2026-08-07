Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign Up Bonus for Any Friday MLB Game (Aug. 7)

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There is nothing quite like the crack of the bat on a Friday, and if you are ready to get in on the action, we have got a fantastic way to boost your bankroll. By signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the MLB games today. Claim a $20 bonus after making a $10 deposit.

This sign-up bonus provides the perfect opportunity to jump right into the prediction markets, as the bonus funds can be used for any of today’s matchups—like the surging Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Yankees—as well as any MLB game this week.

Get $20 Bonus with the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified August 7, 2026

The current Polymarket promo code unlocks a highly appealing $20 sign-up bonus exclusively for new Polymarket customers. To claim this promotional value, you simply need to register and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10.

Once that deposit clears, the $20 bonus is released into your account, providing an immediate bankroll boost so we can start handicapping the board together. Please note that all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to participate in this offer.

With the bonus funds secured, new users will have extra capital to engage with today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you are looking to predict the outcome of a heavyweight clash between the red-hot Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees, or you want to back the Milwaukee Brewers as they host the Minnesota Twins, this $20 bonus gives you the flexibility to explore a variety of prediction markets across the diamond.

MLB Moneylines on Friday Night

Matchup Moneyline ATL @ NYY ATL +133 / NYY -148 OAK @ BOS OAK +230 / BOS -263 MIN @ MIL MIN +167 / MIL -188 LAD @ ARI LAD -180 / ARI +153

If you are taking a $20 trade for a spin today, riding with the heaviest favorite on the board—the Boston Red Sox at -263—would net you a modest profit of $7.60. Conversely, if you want to swing for the fences with the heaviest underdog, a $20 wager on the Athletics (+230) would return a sweet $46.00 in profit if they can pull off the upset at Fenway Park.

When I’m evaluating the day’s marquee matchups, the ATL @ NYY clash is where I see a real chance for a nice pay day. The Yankees (-148) hold the season-long pitching advantage (3.33 team ERA vs. Atlanta’s 3.63), but the Braves (+133) are a live underdog riding a massive eight-game winning streak where they’ve outscored opponents 43-17.

Adding to the drama, former Braves ace Max Fried takes the mound for New York against his old squad as he continues to build up his pitch count following an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Atlanta counters with Tyler Mahle making his Braves debut. Given Atlanta’s superior offensive production (.250 team average, 568 runs), the plus-money value on the visitors is incredibly tempting.

Meanwhile, out in the desert, the LAD @ ARI matchup presents a classic handicapping challenge. The Dodgers (-180) boast a highly potent offense batting .262 with 584 runs, but they are currently mired in a nasty multi-game slump compounded by pitching injuries. They will look to break out against an Arizona staff carrying a 4.21 combined ERA, making the Dodgers a risky but logically sound favorite if their bats wake up.

How to Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

Claiming today’s promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get your account set up and lock in your bonus, simply follow the steps below:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: As with all regulated platforms, you must provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter Polymarket promo code WTOP to attach the offer to your new account. Fund Your Account: To fully activate the offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $10.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be fully activated, your bonus will be credited, and you will be ready to place your trades on today’s MLB slate.