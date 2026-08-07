BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Friday Night MLB (Aug. 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game this week. New users in select states can register with bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

There is no shortage of options for baseball fans this week. Set up a new account in time for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Yankees-Braves, Athletics-Red Sox or any other matchup. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these BetMGM promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 7, 2026

New customers evaluating their MLB wagering options have two distinct welcome offers available through BetMGM, dictated by their location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can utilize code TOP150 to access the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. This structure requires an initial $10 wager, and if that bet wins, the user receives an additional $150 in bonus bets to utilize on future markets.

For users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM offers the $1,500 first-bet promotion using code TOP1500. This provides the flexibility to place a substantial initial wager on any MLB game. If that first bet comes up short, BetMGM refunds the exact wager amount in bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum, providing a second chance to build a bankroll without requiring an additional deposit.

Friday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Ready to place your first wager? Here is a look at the MLB schedule along with the latest odds from BetMGM:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline: Dodgers -182 / Diamondbacks +150 Runline (Spread): Dodgers -1.5 (-110) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-110) Total: O/U 9 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Athletics at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Athletics +220 / Red Sox -278 Runline (Spread): Athletics +1.5 (+105) / Red Sox -1.5 (-128) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Moneyline: Braves +118 / Yankees -143 Runline (Spread): Braves +1.5 (-175) / Yankees -1.5 (+145) Total: O/U 8 (Over -115 / Under -105)



A highly anticipated clash features the Atlanta Braves (70-45) taking on the New York Yankees (64-51). New York enters as the moneyline favorite (-143) and sends Max Fried to the mound, who holds a 3.12 ERA across 75 innings pitched. The Yankees’ offense is anchored by Ben Rice, producing a .906 OPS and a .550 slugging percentage. Conversely, the Braves rely on the bat of Matt Olson to pull off the upset. Olson has accumulated 70 RBIs while slashing .269 with an .896 OPS.

Out west, the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) enter their matchup as heavy -182 moneyline favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks (61-55). Shohei Ohtani anchors the Dodgers’ elite offense with 70 RBIs, a .297 batting average, and a .953 OPS. He faces Arizona probable pitcher Merrill Kelly, who carries a 5.04 ERA over 114.1 innings. The Diamondbacks counter by attempting to rattle Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki, who holds a 4.64 ERA across 99 innings.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, structured process. Follow these steps to activate your preferred BetMGM promotion: