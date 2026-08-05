Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for Yankees-Cardinals, MLB Picks (Aug. 5)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can claim Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost, just in time for the upcoming MLB action. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer requires a minimum deposit of $20 and is available strictly for new users looking to get started on the daily fantasy sports platform. You can use your bonus funds to make your picks for the interleague showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, the matchup featuring the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, or any other MLB game on the slate.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB: Grab $500 in Bonuses

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Get $500 Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2026

Once you have claimed your deposit match and bonus funds, you are ready to make your DFS entries. Whether you are targeting the matchup between the New York Yankees (64-50) and St. Louis Cardinals (56-58) or focusing on the Philadelphia Phillies (61-53) hosting the Washington Nationals (55-60), the Splash welcome offer gives you extra flexibility to get involved.

The Splash welcome offer grants new users a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. To qualify, simply make a minimum first-time deposit of $20. Once your funds are matched, you can dive straight into the MLB slate. Whether you are building entries around the pitching matchup of Andre Pallante and Will Warren, or focusing on the matchup between the Nationals and Phillies, this bonus provides immediate value to your baseball picks.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Splash customers who meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. Users must be located in a participating state and satisfy the appropriate age minimums: 18+ in most eligible states, 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA.

Wednesday Night MLB DFS Options

Once you claim your bonus funds, you can apply them to the DFS markets for some of the biggest stars taking the field. Below is a look at the consensus prop lines for the marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Player Hits Strikeouts Eric Lauer (LAD) N/A 3.5 Shota Imanaga (CHC) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) 0.5 N/A

When looking at how to utilize your promotional funds, recent trends provide strong suggestions for a few of these standout names.

For the Dodgers’ high-powered offense, the data heavily supports selecting Shohei Ohtani to go Over 0.5 Hits. Ohtani has been a consistent offensive force this season, recording 117 hits in 104 games played. On the flip side, the trends suggest taking the Under 0.5 Hits for Mookie Betts. Betts has recorded 67 hits in 77 games played this season.

On the mound, Dodgers starter Eric Lauer presents a compelling case for Over 3.5 Strikeouts. While he has been inconsistent in recent starts, Lauer absolutely dominates this specific matchup. He boasts an 83% success rate of clearing his projections against the Cubs, exceeding 3.5 strikeouts in five of his last six games against Chicago while averaging 6.33 strikeouts per game in those outings.

How to Activate Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register with your standard personal information and ensure the promo code WTOP is applied during sign-up. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion. Claim Your Bonus: Receive your 50% deposit match (up to $500) and a 100% QuickPicks boost.

Keep in mind that Splash will only match your first deposit. Therefore, making an initial, first-time deposit of $1,000 is the best way to receive the maximum deposit match value of $500.

However, users are not required to deposit the full $1,000 to receive a match, that is simply the amount needed to unlock the maximum $500 bonus. For example, if you prefer to start smaller, you could deposit the $20 minimum. In this scenario, you will receive a $10 match in bonus funds, plus your 100% QuickPicks boost.

Once your deposit is processed and your funds are matched, your account will be fully loaded and ready for the MLB slate, whether you want to get involved with the Cardinals and Yankees or the Nationals squaring off against the Phillies.