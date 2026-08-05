Pakistan needs 18 runs against West Indies to win second test

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Pakistan needs 18 more runs for a series-leveling victory against the West Indies in…

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Pakistan needs 18 more runs for a series-leveling victory against the West Indies in the second and final cricket test Wednesday as it seeks to end its eight-match losing streak away from home in test matches.

First innings century-maker Abdullah Shafique was unbeaten on 21 while captain Babar Azam was not out on 7 with Pakistan reaching 57-2 at lunch on Day 4.

Pakistan lost the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, brilliantly snapped up by Justin Greaves in the slips cordon for 9 in Jayden Seales’ first over, and Azan Awais was bowled by Shamar Joseph for 18.

Earlier, West Indies had set up a modest target of 75 runs after it got bowled out for 117 inside half an hour on a wearing wicket of Queen’s Park Oval with off-break bowler Sajid Khan (4-32) and left-arm spinner Ali Usman (4-39) sharing eight wickets in between them.

Opening batter Brandon King couldn’t bat in West Indies second innings due to a back injury sustained on Day 3 when he ran out Babar with spectacular direct throw from shot covers.

Resuming on 106-3 with only 60 runs ahead, the resistance of West Indies’ tailenders ended quickly with Usman picking up the wickets of Kemar Roach and Joseph. Greaves, the last recognized batter, played on to seamer Mohammad Ali’s delivery back onto his stumps after adding just two runs to his total as he attempted a cross batted shot, but got a big inside edge.

Pakistan’s last test win away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2023 during Babar’s first tenure as captain before Shan Masood led the side for nearly three years during which Pakistan lost 3-0 in Australia; 2-0 in South Africa; 2-0 in Bangladesh.

Masood was relieved from the captaincy after Pakistan’s dismal run in red-ball cricket, but the return of Babar as skipper saw Pakistan losing the first test against the West Indies at Tarouba for Pakistan’s eighth loss away from home in three years.

West Indies leads the two-match series after a 90-run victory in the first test.

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