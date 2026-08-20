PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $150 in Lineups (August 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock an incredible welcome offer ahead of the first pitch by using the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP. By signing up here and playing just $5 on your favorite player projections for today’s MLB schedule, you set yourself up for a reward. If your initial play is successful, you will automatically secure $150 in lineups.

Available exclusively for new users, this offer provides the perfect bankroll boost to help us build our daily fantasy cards for any MLB game today, as well as any other matchup on the board throughout the week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Win MLB Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups After A Win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified August 20, 2026

The PrizePicks promo code provides exceptional value for baseball fans looking to get in the trenches with today’s action. By simply signing up and placing a $5 lineup on exciting MLB matchups—such as the Texas Rangers hosting the Washington Nationals or the Houston Astros taking on the Los Angeles Angels—you put yourself in line for a huge payday. If your first $5 play wins, you will unlock $150 in lineups to keep the momentum going and build out your future daily fantasy baseball cards.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $150 in lineups, participants must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

MLB Projections for Thursday

Looking to build your card for tonight’s Rangers vs. Nationals matchup? We’re in this together, so I’m sharing my personal handicapping strategy. Here is a breakdown of the standard totals and projections for the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jacob deGrom N/A 6.5 Andrew Alvarez N/A 4.5 Corey Seager 0.5 N/A Wyatt Langford 0.5 N/A Ezequiel Duran 0.5 N/A Brandon Nimmo 0.5 N/A Evan Carter 0.5 N/A Jacob Young 0.5 N/A CJ Abrams 0.5 N/A Daylen Lile 0.5 N/A

Let’s break down the morning line for some of these projections. Jacob deGrom anchors the pitching slate with a 6.5 strikeout total. While he has failed to clear 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last five games overall, my handicapping data suggests leaning More if you factor in his venue splits; he has cleared this 6.5 mark in three of his last five home starts at Globe Life Field.

For the hitters, Corey Seager and Jacob Young are excellent candidates to take More on their 0.5 hits projections. Seager is riding a hot streak, having recorded a hit in 75% of his last four games. Young is finding similar success, eclipsing 0.5 hits in six of his last seven appearances (86%).

We should also strongly consider playing More for Ezequiel Duran, whose track record against Washington is stellar. He has notched at least one hit in five of his last six matchups against the Nationals.

Conversely, Wyatt Langford shapes up as a solid Less play tonight. Langford has struggled at the plate recently, failing to register a hit in six of his last nine games.

Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

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Sign Up: Begin the registration process here. You will need to create an account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP. This is required to ensure your new account is linked to the exclusive promotional offer. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and fund your account. You must deposit at least $10 using one of their available secure payment methods. Lock In Your Lineup: Build your card and place a minimum $5 play on the MLB matchups of your choice.

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Please note: This offer is strictly for new users. You must meet the standard age and region requirements to legally participate and claim this promotion.