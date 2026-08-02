PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups With Win for Sunday MLB Games

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Dive into the MLB slate of games today using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, which redeems a play $5, get $150 in lineups with win offer via this link here.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Sunday

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Last Verified On August 2nd, 2026

This PrizePicks offer gives analytical sports fans a highly favorable structure to build their bankroll. By utilizing the promo code WTOP, users can sign up, submit a $5 lineup, and receive $150 in lineups if that initial play wins. Whether you are analyzing player projections for tonight’s Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers matchup or evaluating the broader MLB schedule, the process is straightforward and rooted in clear metrics.

Before diving into the numbers, it is important to note the specific eligibility rules tied to this offer. This promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers creating their first account on the platform. Additionally, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically present in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Promo Today

The Boston Red Sox (58-51) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-41) on August 02, 2026, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 PM ET. While current division positions and playoff standings are not available in the provided data, both squads carry strong winning percentages into this matchup as they look to build momentum heading into the late summer stretch.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Projections & Analysis

Emmet Sheehan: Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 5.5

Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 5.5 Jake Bennett: Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 3.5

Total Pitcher Strikeouts – 3.5 Shohei Ohtani: Total Hits – 0.5

Total Hits – 0.5 Jarren Duran: Total Hits – 0.5

Total Hits – 0.5 Mookie Betts: Total Hits – 0.5

Total Hits – 0.5 Freddie Freeman: Total Hits – 0.5

Evaluating the data behind these player projections reveals a few distinct trends. Emmet Sheehan’s strikeout line is positioned at 5.5. Across the 2026 season, he has been a reliable source of swing-and-miss stuff, generating a 10.1 K/9 rate while accumulating 104 strikeouts over 92.2 innings pitched. Despite this strong seasonal baseline, recent game logs show a notable dip in production; Sheehan has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last six starts, pointing toward a potential regression in his immediate strikeout volume.

Jake Bennett’s strikeout projection is set at 3.5, giving users a lower pitching threshold to evaluate on the Boston side. That number should be treated differently from Sheehan’s 5.5 line, since Bennett only needs four strikeouts to clear the projection. When building a PrizePicks MLB lineup, compare Bennett’s recent workload, expected innings, and matchup strikeout profile before deciding whether his 3.5 pitcher strikeouts projection fits your card.

On the offensive side, Shohei Ohtani’s hit projection stands at 0.5. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ designated hitter has logged 112 hits in 385 at-bats, resulting in a .291 batting average. The recent sample size heavily supports Ohtani, as he has successfully cleared the 0.5 hits line in five consecutive games. For users analyzing these lines, riding Ohtani’s remarkably hot bat represents an analytically sound consideration.

How to Secure the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to lock in your lineup for tonight’s Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game? Securing your potential $150 in lineups involves a straightforward series of steps:

Register Your Account: Download the PrizePicks app or visit the site to create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup. You can utilize the player projections from the Boston and Los Angeles matchup or target any other available MLB markets.

If your initial $5 lineup wins, your account will be credited with $150 in lineups.

Please note: This offer is strictly for new users who meet all age and regional eligibility requirements. Always play responsibly.