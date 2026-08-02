Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign-Up Bonus for Sunday MLB Predictions (Aug. 2)

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Sunday in the MLB features a full slate to dive into, and new users can jump in with a $20 bonus by redeeming the Polymarket promo code WTOP via this link here.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus Sunday

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified August 2nd, 2026

When we’re analyzing the MLB slate, having extra capital makes all the difference. For new Polymarket customers, this promotion is as straightforward as it gets. You’ll unlock a $20 sign-up bonus credited to your account once you make an initial deposit of at least $20 and execute your first $10 trade. It’s a great way to immediately elevate your trading strategy for today’s baseball games.

Just remember, to get in on this action, you must be strictly new to the platform, 18 years or older, and physically located in an eligible state. Once your account is verified and funded, we can start navigating the markets and making smart, data-driven predictions together.

Use Polymarket MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability (Vig-Free) NYY @ CHC NYY -126 / CHC +116 NYY 54.63% / CHC 45.37% WSH @ ATL WSH +108 / ATL -116 WSH 47.24% / ATL 52.76%

When I’m deciding where to allocate my trades, I look strictly at the recent stats to see which team offers the best value. The Yankees and Cubs both sit at identical 62-48 records, making this an incredibly tight matchup. New York’s pitching staff boasts a stellar 3.282 team ERA, presenting a tough test for a Chicago lineup batting just .248. However, even with ongoing injuries to key pieces like Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ offense (.724 OPS) has a real chance to capitalize on the Cubs’ 4.135 team ERA on the road. Meanwhile, down in the NL East, we’ve got a fascinating strength-on-strength battle. The 65-45 Atlanta Braves—who are a hot 10-5 since the All-Star break—bring a strong 52.76% win probability into their matchup against the rebuilding 55-56 Washington Nationals. Atlanta will lean on a reliable 3.693 ERA to shut down a potent Nationals lineup currently hitting .253 with a .775 OPS. I monitor these percentages closely because identifying these statistical edges is exactly how we secure long-term profit.

The key with a promo offer like this is not to force every market on the board. Instead, I like using the bonus as extra flexibility: compare the implied probability to your own read, consider whether recent form or roster news is already priced in, and then decide if the market is still worth entering. Yankees-Cubs has the profile of a coin-flip game where small pitching or lineup changes can matter, while Nationals-Braves gives us a clearer favorite but still requires price discipline. That is where Polymarket’s structure can be useful for MLB predictions, because you can scale into positions, react to new information, and avoid overcommitting your own starting bankroll.

How to Secure the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to jump in and start making your predictions for today’s MLB slate? Activating your promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow the steps below to claim your bonus before the first pitch:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: To ensure security and compliance, you will need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit and Trade: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account, followed by a qualifying trade of at least $10.

Once your deposit clears and your trade is logged, your offer will be activated, and you’ll be perfectly positioned to navigate the markets for the rest of today’s games!