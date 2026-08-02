Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Up to $500 Bonus for Sunday MLB Trades (Aug. 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers can unlock a welcome bonus of up to $500 by making $25 in trades. Click here to start signing up.

Predictive trading offers a highly engaging, data-driven approach to following Major League Baseball. Whether you are evaluating the New York Yankees matching up against the Chicago Cubs or analyzing the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, you can take a position on the outcome through prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $500 in Bonuses

Before making your predictions on the upcoming MLB slate, review the essential details of the platform’s welcome offer below.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to $500 in Bonuses Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2026

This welcome promotion is available exclusively for new Kalshi customers looking to explore the platform’s unique prediction markets. Instead of a flat-rate reward, this promotion utilizes a randomized tier system for its sign-up bonus. Once a new account is verified, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute $25 in cumulative trades.

Upon reaching that trading threshold, participants unlock a variable trading bonus based on the following distribution:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Kalshi is available across all 50 U.S. states. You must be at least 18 years of age and physically located within the United States to participate and claim this offer.

Sunday MLB Options

Matchup Probability NYY @ CHC NYY 53% / CHC 47% BOS @ LAD BOS 38% / LAD 62% SF @ SD SD 57% / SF 43%

A deeper look at the statistics reveals a clash of differing team strengths. The Giants hold a distinct advantage at the plate, batting .253 as a team with a .725 OPS. The Padres have struggled slightly more with the bats, posting a .235 team average and a .696 OPS. However, San Diego makes up for this deficit on the mound. The Padres’ pitching staff has compiled a 4.14 combined ERA and a 1.33 WHIP, giving them the statistical edge over a Giants pitching unit that carries a 4.38 staff ERA and a 1.35 WHIP into this contest.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Activating this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. To secure your sign-up bonus ahead of the next MLB first pitch, follow these exact steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will be required to provide proof of identification to properly verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the randomized bonus, you must execute $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single trade worth $25; placing multiple smaller trades that cumulatively reach the $25 threshold will successfully fulfill the requirement.

As soon as your total trades reach that $25 mark, your randomized trading bonus (ranging from $15 up to $500) will be credited to your account. You can instantly use these bonus funds to forecast the outcomes of highly anticipated MLB matchups, including the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs or the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers.