DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Cubs-Yankees, Any MLB Game This Week

Unlock $150 in bonus bets by signing up with the DraftKings promo code here, then betting $5 on MLB games today.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Offer
Here is everything you need to know about claiming this exclusive DraftKings offer for today’s MLB slate:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, *Paid Within 14 Days!
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Offer Confirmed
|August 2, 2026
DraftKings Promo Code Details:
New DraftKings customers looking to dive into today’s MLB slate can unlock a massive reward with the platform’s latest welcome offer. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on any game—such as the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros or the Minnesota Twins battling the Seattle Mariners—you can earn $150 in bonus bets.
Unlike offers that force you to stress over the outcome of your first game, this promotion delivers pure value. Once you spend your initial $5, you will receive $150 in bonus bets, paid out within 14 days. This timeline provides a fantastic opportunity to explore different betting markets, build same game parlays, and target player props across the diamond without depleting your own cash reserves.
Activate Your DraftKings MLB Promo Tonight
Here is an overview of today’s key games:
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros
|2:10 PM
|TEX +104 / HOU -126
|O/U 8.5
|Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners
|4:10 PM
|MIN +113 / SEA -136
|O/U 7
|Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers
|7:20 PM
|BOS +129 / LAD -156
|O/U 9
Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers boast a terrifying lineup that presents a nightmare for opposing pitching. Keep an eye on player props for Shohei Ohtani, who brings a phenomenal .939 OPS and 24 home runs into tonight’s contest. Alongside Freddie Freeman (.305 AVG, 15 HRs, .870 OPS), the Dodgers are primed for heavy run production.
Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros If you are looking for explosive offensive output, look no further than Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. The Astros’ slugger is having a monstrous season, hitting .324 with 35 home runs and an elite 1.077 OPS. Wagering on his total bases or home run props is always an intriguing angle for bettors seeking upside.
Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners For fans of pitching duels, the Twins and Mariners matchup is the game to target. Seattle probable starter George Kirby (3.97 ERA, 107 strikeouts), who is in trade rumors, faces off against Minnesota’s Taj Bradley, who brings a 3.65 ERA and an impressive 139 strikeouts into the night. Under totals or strikeout props could offer significant value here.
DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up For $150 Bonus
Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before today’s first pitch:
- Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, address, email, and date of birth. Note: No promo code is necessary during the sign-up process to qualify for this reward.
- Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or a debit card) in order to activate the offer.
- Place Your First Bet: Head over to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you want to back the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, the Minnesota Twins visiting the Seattle Mariners, or the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the choice is yours.
- Enjoy the Bonus: Kick back and watch the game. Because you successfully spent your qualifying $5, you will receive $150 in bonus bets credited directly to your account, paid within 14 days.