DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Cubs-Yankees, Any MLB Game This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock $150 in bonus bets by signing up with the DraftKings promo code here, then betting $5 on MLB games today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Offer

Here is everything you need to know about claiming this exclusive DraftKings offer for today’s MLB slate:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, *Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed August 2, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details:

New DraftKings customers looking to dive into today’s MLB slate can unlock a massive reward with the platform’s latest welcome offer. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on any game—such as the Texas Rangers facing the Houston Astros or the Minnesota Twins battling the Seattle Mariners—you can earn $150 in bonus bets.

Unlike offers that force you to stress over the outcome of your first game, this promotion delivers pure value. Once you spend your initial $5, you will receive $150 in bonus bets, paid out within 14 days. This timeline provides a fantastic opportunity to explore different betting markets, build same game parlays, and target player props across the diamond without depleting your own cash reserves.

Activate Your DraftKings MLB Promo Tonight

Here is an overview of today’s key games:

Matchup Time (EST) Moneyline Total (O/U) Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros 2:10 PM TEX +104 / HOU -126 O/U 8.5 Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners 4:10 PM MIN +113 / SEA -136 O/U 7 Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers 7:20 PM BOS +129 / LAD -156 O/U 9

Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers boast a terrifying lineup that presents a nightmare for opposing pitching. Keep an eye on player props for Shohei Ohtani, who brings a phenomenal .939 OPS and 24 home runs into tonight’s contest. Alongside Freddie Freeman (.305 AVG, 15 HRs, .870 OPS), the Dodgers are primed for heavy run production.

Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros If you are looking for explosive offensive output, look no further than Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. The Astros’ slugger is having a monstrous season, hitting .324 with 35 home runs and an elite 1.077 OPS. Wagering on his total bases or home run props is always an intriguing angle for bettors seeking upside.

Minnesota Twins @ Seattle Mariners For fans of pitching duels, the Twins and Mariners matchup is the game to target. Seattle probable starter George Kirby (3.97 ERA, 107 strikeouts), who is in trade rumors, faces off against Minnesota’s Taj Bradley, who brings a 3.65 ERA and an impressive 139 strikeouts into the night. Under totals or strikeout props could offer significant value here.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up For $150 Bonus

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before today’s first pitch: