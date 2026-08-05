PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in Free MLB Lineups If You Win (Aug. 5)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can take advantage of PrizePicks promo code WTOP and turn a $5 play into $150 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

By signing up and playing just $5 on any daily fantasy market, including exciting matchups like the St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees or the New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians, new players can receive $150 in free lineups with a win. This welcome offer is exclusively for new users and can be applied to any MLB game on the schedule or throughout the rest of the week, giving you plenty of opportunities to build a winning entry.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $150 in Free Lineups

Whether you are building your entry around the New York Yankees (64-50) hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (56-58) or focusing on the cross-league showdown between the Mets and Guardians, you will want to maximize your value before the first pitch.

Here is a quick overview of the welcome offer details to get you started:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups With a Win Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2026

When utilizing the PrizePicks promo code, the mechanics of the welcome offer reward you right out of the gate. All it takes is to sign up and play $5 on any market, which unlocks $150 in free lineups when your entry wins. Whether you back the Yankees at home or take a chance on the Mets in Cleveland, your initial $5 play ensures you are eligible for the bonus funds when you hit a winning entry.

Please note that this welcome offer is exclusively reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your $150 in free lineups, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when creating your account and placing your first entry.

Wednesday MLB DFS Options

Whether you are looking to back the starting pitchers or find value in the batter’s box, here is a look at the target lines for the Mets at Guardians matchup:

Player Hits Strikeouts Christian Scott (NYM) N/A 5.5 Tanner Bibee (CLE) N/A 4.5 Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 N/A José Ramírez (CLE) 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette (NYM) 0.5 N/A Steven Kwan (CLE) 0.5 N/A Luis Robert Jr. (NYM) 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien (NYM) 0.5 N/A Jorge Polanco (NYM) 0.5 N/A Francisco Alvarez (NYM) 0.5 N/A

On the mound, Mets starter Christian Scott has a strikeout line of 5.5. Scott enters the game with an excellent 11.03 K/9 rate. He has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last seven outings (averaging 6.29 strikeouts per game), making the over a highly favorable selection for your entry.

At the plate, Cleveland’s Steven Kwan is staring at a 0.5 hits projection. Kwan consistently finds a way on base, exceeding this mark in an impressive 11 of his last 12 games with a 1.58 hits-per-game average. The data strongly suggests taking the over. Similarly, Bo Bichette has been thriving away from home, exceeding 0.5 hits in five straight road games, also pointing toward the over.

Conversely, recent slumps indicate a few unders might hold value. José Ramírez has failed to record a hit in three of his last five games (0.6 hits/game average), making his 0.5 hits line a difficult hurdle. Finally, Jorge Polanco has gone completely cold; he has failed to clear 0.5 hits in eight straight games, heavily supporting the under for his matchup.

How to Activate PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the August 5, 2026 slate? Claiming your offer for the upcoming matchups is quick and easy. Follow these steps to unlock your funds:

Sign Up: Click on the links on this page and create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using any of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Create a lineup and play a $5 entry on any daily fantasy sports market, like the Mets vs. Guardians game.

Once your $5 entry is placed, you will be eligible to receive $150 in free lineups with a win. Land a winning entry on your first $5 play, and the bonus lineups are yours to use on future MLB markets and beyond.