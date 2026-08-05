Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No-Sweat Entries for MLB Picks (Aug. 5)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with Betr promo code WTOP and secure $200 in no sweat entries for Wednesday’s MLB games. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you want to utilize these no-sweat entries for the New York Mets facing the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox visiting the Boston Red Sox, or any other MLB game on the schedule, this promotion offers ideal protection for your initial selections. Daily fantasy players can go all in with this Betr promo.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Score $200 in No Sweat Entries

New Betr customers looking to dive into the MLB slate can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer. By signing up, you can secure two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. This means if you want to back players in the New York Yankees (64-50) matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals (56-58), or target the Chicago White Sox (59-53) taking on the Boston Red Sox (61-51), you can do so with added peace of mind. If either of your first two entries does not succeed, Betr will refund your account with up to $100 per entry in Betr Bucks, maximizing your $200 bonus limit.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To qualify, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up. Once registered and verified, you can immediately use your no-sweat entries to build your baseball fantasy lineups.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo

When deciding how to use your Betr promo entries, recent performance trends offer valuable insight. For example, Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante has a strikeout projection set at 4.5. However, data shows he has failed to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in four of his last five road games, averaging just 3.4 strikeouts per contest in that stretch. This heavily suggests taking the Under on his projection.

On the offensive side, Masyn Winn and Heliot Ramos present intriguing options for hitting entries. Winn has successfully recorded a hit in 8 of his last 11 regular-season games, making the Over on his 0.5 hits projection a highly appealing play. Ramos has been remarkably consistent, exceeding 0.5 hits in 21 of his last 28 matchups while averaging 1.1 hits per game. Ramos makes for a great anchor when building a confident, data-backed entry.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer and getting ready for the baseball diamond is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your bonus: