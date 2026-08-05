Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Red Sox-White Sox, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for 10 days of bet matches and up to $1,000 in FanCash. Click here to get in on the action.

New players looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees can take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim up to $1,000 in bonuses. This sign-up promotion is structured as a 10-day bet match offer, providing new players with up to $100 in FanCash daily for a potential total of $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash

As the St. Louis Cardinals prepare to take on the New York Yankees, eligible baseball fans can get in on the action with a lucrative sign-up bonus. Leveraging this promotional offer is an excellent, strategic way to build your betting bankroll.

Here is exactly what you need to know about the current MLB promotion:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 5, 2026

Here is a clear summary of how the offer works and the key terms and conditions:

Claim the Offer: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100.

The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched in FanCash up to $100. Age & Location Requirements: The offer is strictly available to individuals who are 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

The offer is strictly available to individuals who are 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook jurisdictions, excluding New York.

This promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook jurisdictions, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Daily Opt-In: After your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match.

Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily bet match. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent winnings are calculated based solely on the cash portion of the wager; FanCash stakes are excluded from the final payout.

How to Bet on Yankees vs. Cardinals

Bet Type St. Louis Cardinals New York Yankees Spread +1.5 (-155) -1.5 (+128) Moneyline +141 -156 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-117) Under 8.5 (-104)

The visiting St. Louis Cardinals counter with a highly dangerous middle of the order. Outfielder Jordan Walker leads the charge with an impressive .285 batting average, 22 home runs, and 81 RBIs. Alec Burleson provides an additional spark for the St. Louis Cardinals’ offense, hitting .288 with 18 home runs and 77 RBIs. With significant power potential on both sides of the diamond, oddsmakers have set a competitive total runs line at 8.5.

How to Activate Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

If you are ready to back the St. Louis Cardinals or the New York Yankees in their upcoming matchup, getting started on the platform is a straightforward, secure process.

Follow these simple steps to claim your $1,000 bonus:

Create an Account: Begin by visiting the site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.

Begin by visiting the site to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Apply the Promo Code: You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during your initial registration to ensure you are eligible for the maximum bonus.

You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during your initial registration to ensure you are eligible for the maximum bonus. Fund Your Account: Once your identity and account are verified, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods to activate the offer.

Once your identity and account are verified, you must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods to activate the offer. Start Wagering: Opt into the promotion and place a qualifying bet. Users can place a minimum wager of $10 and up to $100 daily over their first 10 days after registration.

For each of your first 10 days on the platform, your first daily wager will be matched in FanCash up to $100, providing you with valuable extra leverage for the remainder of the baseball season.