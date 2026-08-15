PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups for MLB, UFC 330

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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New users looking to build entries for the upcoming MLB action can take advantage of PrizePicks promo code WTOP to secure $150 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.
By signing up and playing just $5, new players who win their first entry will receive $150 in free lineups. This exclusive new-user offer can be used for any upcoming MLB matchup. In addition to baseball, players can also utilize this offer across the wide variety of UFC 330 markets available on PrizePicks.
Unlock $150 in Free Lineups With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
PrizePicks Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups with a Win
Terms and Conditions
New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
Offer Last Verified On
August 15, 2026
Getting started with the latest PrizePicks welcome offer is a strategic way to boost your available funds for upcoming sports action. When you sign up and place a winning $5 entry, you will receive $150 in free lineups. These additional funds give you immediate access to build further entries across the platform, whether you prefer baseball projections or exploring the extensive NBA markets available on PrizePicks, such as player points, rebounds, and assist projections.
Please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers who are opening an account for the first time. To successfully claim the free lineups, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform operates.
How to Apply This Promo to MLB Games
If you are looking to build a winning entry, utilizing top player projections is the best place to start. Below is a breakdown of the hits and strikeouts props for ten stars taking the field, including the starting pitchers for the Brewers-Dodgers matchup.
Player
Hits
Strikeouts
Justin Wrobleski
N/A
5.5
Jacob Misiorowski
N/A
8.5
Shohei Ohtani
0.5
N/A
Freddie Freeman
0.5
N/A
Mookie Betts
0.5
N/A
William Contreras
0.5
N/A
Jackson Chourio
1.5
N/A
Bryce Harper
0.5
N/A
Trea Turner
1.5
N/A
Kyle Schwarber
0.5
N/A
When scanning the board, Shohei Ohtani stands out as a strong consideration. Ohtani’s hits line is set at 0.5, and the data heavily supports him eclipsing that mark. On the flip side, fading William Contreras presents a logical move. His hits prop is parked at 0.5, but he has a batting average of .255. The data suggests he may fall short of this projection again.
For the pitchers, Jacob Misiorowski carries a massive 8.5 strikeout projection. While the line is daunting, his swing-and-miss stuff makes surpassing that total a realistic outcome.
Beyond the diamond and the hardwood, DFS players can also build entries for the highly anticipated UFC 330 card.
Welterweight: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry
Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson
Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes
Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics
PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Getting Started
Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB or UFC slates is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your reward:
Create an Account: Navigate to the PrizePicks website to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to lock in the promotional offer.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure methods.
Place Your Entry: Build and submit a $5 entry. Whether you are attacking the baseball hits board, targeting NBA markets, or analyzing UFC 330 fight metrics, simply lock in your lineup.
Once your $5 entry is submitted and graded as a win, the $150 in free lineups will be credited to your account.