PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups for MLB, UFC 330

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Unlock $150 in Free Lineups With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups with a Win Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On August 15, 2026

How to Apply This Promo to MLB Games

Player Hits Strikeouts Justin Wrobleski N/A 5.5 Jacob Misiorowski N/A 8.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A William Contreras 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio 1.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A

Welterweight: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Ian Machado Garry Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern (c) vs. Gillian Robertson Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Getting Started

Create an Account: Navigate to the PrizePicks website to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to lock in the promotional offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure methods. Place Your Entry: Build and submit a $5 entry. Whether you are attacking the baseball hits board, targeting NBA markets, or analyzing UFC 330 fight metrics, simply lock in your lineup.