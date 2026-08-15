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England defender Djed Spence leaves Tottenham for Italian champion Inter Milan

The Associated Press

August 15, 2026, 2:44 PM

MILAN (AP) — Tottenham defender Djed Spence, who featured in all eight of England’s 2026 World Cup matches, joined Italian champion Inter Milan on Saturday.

“The English wingback joins the Nerazzurri from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer,” Inter said on its website. “Spence has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2031.”

No fee was disclosed but it was reported on Friday that the two clubs had agreed a price of 30 million pounds ($40.5 million), with Tottenham inserting a 10 percent sell-on clause.

Spence has been signed as a replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who joined Real Madrid earlier this offseason.

The 26-year-old Spence, who began his career at Fulham, joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough in 2022.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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