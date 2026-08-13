PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 in Lineups with Win on MLB, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By employing the exclusive PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration, first-time players who place a minimum $5 entry and win can secure $150 in free lineups. Click here to start signing up.

As the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers clash with the Los Angeles Angels in major league action, new users have a clear pathway to boost their daily fantasy entries using a specialized welcome offer. This structured promotion from PrizePicks is strictly for new users, offering immediate value that can be utilized across the entire MLB schedule or for upcoming NFL preseason contests.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Delivers $150 in Free Lineups

The PrizePicks welcome offer operates as a direct value proposition, providing new users with a significant enhancement to their entry pool after a successful initial play. The required promo code and key terms are detailed below, adhering to the strict entry criteria established for eligibility.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups (with a win) Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On August 13, 2026

The PrizePicks new user promotion offers a structured start to the daily fantasy experience. By using the special promo code WTOP during sign-up, new customers who successfully execute a minimum entry of $5 will be credited with $150 in free lineups. This conditional structure means that by making a well-researched initial selection, users can significantly expand their ability to participate in contests featuring matchups like the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels.

This promotion is reserved exclusively for new PrizePicks customers who meet the legal age and residency requirements in participating states. To capitalize on the $150 in free lineups, focus your initial $5 entry on player projections where statistical trends suggest a high probability of success.

MLB DFS Player Projections

When building entries on PrizePicks, a clear, data-driven approach to player projections is essential. Below is a summary of the lines for key players participating in recent high-profile matchups, focusing on pitcher strikeouts and hitter hits totals.

Player Team Total Hits Projection Total Strikeouts Projection Shohei Ohtani LAD 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts LAD 0.5 N/A Corey Seager TEX 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman LAD 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich MIL 0.5 N/A Wyatt Langford TEX 0.5 N/A Brandon Nimmo TEX 0.5 N/A Nolan Schanuel LAA 0.5 N/A Jacob deGrom TEX N/A 6.5 Roki Sasaki LAD N/A 5.5

The Dodgers feature several players exhibiting strong performance trends. Shohei Ohtani has consistently exceeded the 0.5 total hits projection, doing so in 12 of his last 15 games, marking an 80% cover rate. Similarly, Mookie Betts shows strong productivity at home, exceeding the 0.5 hit projection in seven of his last nine home games (78% cover). Furthermore, Tommy Edman demonstrates a strong head-to-head trend, exceeding 0.5 hits in five of his last six appearances specifically against the Milwaukee Brewers (83% cover).

For the Texas Rangers, Corey Seager has covered the 0.5 hit projection in seven of his last 11 games. Conversely, teammate Wyatt Langford shows a temporary cold streak, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in four consecutive road appearances, which warrants caution when analyzing his projections.

While the MLB slate offers immediate entry opportunities, the PrizePicks platform also extends contest availability to the highly anticipated NFL Preseason. As teams finalize their rosters and young talent competes for positioning, users can engage with player projections focusing on rushing yards, receiving totals, and quarterback passing yards. Utilizing the free lineups earned through the welcome promotion allows users to explore these emerging NFL markets risk-free as the regular season approaches.

How to Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $150 in free lineups requires adherence to the PrizePicks registration and entry placement protocols. This offer is available exclusively to new users who meet all age and residency requirements: