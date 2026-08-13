FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens for MLB + Prediction Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users engaging with the baseball season can leverage the exclusive FanDuel promo code offer and qualify for up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens. Click here to activate this sportsbook offer.

By placing a qualifying $5 wager, new customers can unlock the potential to receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day for five consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000 in tokens. This is an opportunity for new users to start locking in offers on this week’s MLB games as well as the NFL preseason. We also recommend checking out FanDuel Predicts for a different way to get in on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks 5 Days of $200 No Sweat Tokens

This table provides a concise summary of the current welcome offer available to new customers joining FanDuel Sportsbook, detailing the required action to claim your maximum bonus value.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Total) New Predicts Offer Unlock Your Offer Offers Last Verified On August 13, 2026

The FanDuel introductory offer is designed to reduce the initial risk for new users participating in the high-volume MLB schedule. New FanDuel customers who place a minimum $5 real-money wager unlock the ability to receive up to $1,000 in value, distributed as $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily over five days following account activation.

This process is highly accessible for new bettors because there is no minimum odds requirement for the qualifying $5 wager. This means you can place your initial bet on any MLB moneyline, runline, or total market—regardless of the odds—and still secure access to the full potential of $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. This clarity ensures new users can focus on selecting a market rather than worrying about complex wagering requirements.

MLB Schedule and Betting Lines

The MLB slate regularly features compelling matchups involving league leaders and divisional rivals. The table below outlines the current betting lines, moneyline, total, and runline, available via FanDuel for several key games.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Boston Red Sox (64-56) @ Toronto Blue Jays (59-63) BOS -154 / TOR +142 BOS -1.5 (+105) / TOR +1.5 (-126) O/U 8 (O -110 / U -110) Milwaukee Brewers (74-47) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (73-48) MIL +128 / LAD -138 MIL +1.5 (-184) / LAD -1.5 (+152) O/U 8.5 (O -105 / U -115)

A high-stakes cross-divisional battle is set between the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers enter the contest as slight favorites, a position supported by their potent offense, which maintains a collective .261 team batting average and a robust .768 OPS.

The Dodgers’ advantage is further bolstered by their pitching depth, featuring a team ERA of 3.70 and a strong starting rotation with a 3.52 ERA. Los Angeles is scheduled to send Roki Sasaki to the mound, looking to exploit this offensive and pitching balance.

Beyond standard wagers, FanDuel offers FanDuel Predicts, a proprietary feature designed to provide users with predictive insights and models that can inform betting strategy. Utilizing Predicts can assist in making more data-driven selections across the daily MLB slate, helping bettors understand potential outcomes based on historical performance and specialized algorithms.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

Activating your introductory offer from FanDuel is a quick and straightforward process, designed to get new users into the MLB betting action immediately. Remember, no specific promo code is necessary to claim this bonus. Follow these simple steps to secure your access to up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens:

1. Registration and Funding

Sign Up: Complete the registration process for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Complete the registration process for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more into your new account.

2. Place Qualifying Wager

First Bet: Place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any sports market—including any of the MLB matchups detailed above. Crucially, there is no minimum odds limit for this initial wager.

3. Receive Your Bonus Tokens

Once your qualifying $5 wager is placed, you unlock the potential to receive up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

The structure provides $200 in Bet Reset Tokens per day for five days .

. All users will receive their Bet Reset Tokens within 72 hours of the required qualifying action.

New players who want to sign up with FanDuel Predicts can do so from any compatible mobile device. Click here to start signing up on an iOS device. Click here to get in on the action with an Android device.